Rachel Zegler Immediately Sells Out West End Concert Debut at London Palladium

Rachel Zegler will be making her solo West End concert debut this fall. The Golden Globe winner will play the London Palladium on October 5, just weeks after she takes her final bow as the title role in EVITA at the same theatre. With music direction by Adam Hoskins, tickets to the performance are already sold out.

"I figured where better to do my first ever solo West End concert than in the beautiful theatre I’ve called home this summer," she captioned the post.

After tickets to the initial 7:30 performance sold out, a matinee at 2:30 was added and quickly sold out.

Zegler can currently be seen inside and outside the London Palladium as Eva Perón in Jamie Lloyd's daring revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber's EVITA. The production has been rumored to transfer to Broadway in the coming years.

About Rachel Zegler

Zegler stars in the Disney live action film version of Snow White, out in 2025. The star of stage and screen came to prominence with her film debut playing María in Steven Spielberg's musical adaptation West Side Story (2021), for which she won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy.

In 2023, she played Anthea in Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Lucy Gray Baird in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. She also made an appearance in Kyle Mooney's directorial debut film Y2K, produced by A24, which debuted at the South by Southwest Festival in 2024 and was released on December 6.

Zegler made her Broadway debut playing Juliet in a revival of Romeo + Juliet (2024).