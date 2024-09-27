Rachel Zegler and Kit Connor to Appear on THE TONIGHT SHOW Next Week

Your browser does not support the audio element. BETA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Romeo + Juliet will be on Jimmy Fallon next week! Tune into The Tonight Show on Monday, September 30 to see Kit Connor and Rachel Zegler on the show.

They will discuss the new production of the Shakespeare tragedy, which just began previews on Broadway at the Circle in the Square Theatre. The program airs 11:35/10:35c on NBC.

In the production, Kit Connor as ‘Romeo’ and Rachel Zegler as ‘Juliet’ are joined by Tony Award nominee Gabby Beans (Skin of Our Teeth) as ‘Mercutio/The Friar/Prince,’ Daniel Bravo Hernández (Broadway Debut) as ‘Abraham,’ Jasai Chase-Owens (Broadway Debut; “The Expanse”) as ‘Gregory,’ Tommy Dorfman (Broadway Debut; “13 Reasons Why”) as ‘Tybalt/The Nurse,’ Nihar Duvvuri (Broadway Debut) as ‘Balthazar,’ Sola Fadiran (Camelot) as ‘Capulet/Lady Capulet,’ Taheen Modak (Broadway Debut) as ‘Benvolio,’ Gían Pérez (Sing Street) as ‘Samson/Paris/Peter’ and understudies Missy Malek (Broadway Debut), Timothy Oh (Broadway Debut), Susannah Perkins (The Wolves) and Daniel Velez (Broadway Debut).

Directed by Tony Award winner Sam Gold (An Enemy of the People), ROMEO + JULIET features music by Grammy Award winner Jack Antonoff and movement direction and choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh (Moulin Rouge).

ROMEO + JULIET features scenic design by Tony Award nominee dots, costume design by Tony Award nominee Enver Chakartash, lighting design by Tony Award nominee Isabella Byrd, sound design by Tony Award winner Cody Spencer, hair, wig and makeup design by Robert Pickens and Katie Gell and violence by Drew Leary. Claire Warden will serve as intimacy director, Gigi Buffington will serve as voice and text coach, and Michael Sexton and Ayanna Thompson will serve as dramaturgy and text consultants. Production stage management is by Rachel Bauder, Juniper Street Productions is the Production Manager, and101 Productions, Ltd will serve as general manager. Casting is by Taylor Williams, CSA.

Left to their own devices in their parents’ world of violent ends, an impulsive pair of star-crossed lovers hurtle towards their inescapable fate. The intoxicating high of passion quickly descends into a brutal chaos that can only end one way.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy/Evan Zimmerman