Rachel Zegler-Led SNOW WHITE Live-Action Musical Previews $3.5M

Disney's Snow White, a reimagining of the Walt Disney animated classic, will officially hit movie theaters today, on Friday, March 21. According to Deadline, the film brought in $3.5 million in Thursday previews. Snow White will be booked at 4,200 theaters. See what the critics are saying about the film HERE.

Starring Rachel Zegler as Snow White and Gal Gadot as her Stepmother, the Evil Queen, the magical music adventure journeys back to the timeless story with beloved characters Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy.

Snow White's $3.5M ranks above the $2.3M previews of Disney's 2019 Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, and Dumbo‘s $2.6M. DreamWorks Animation’s Kung Fu Panda 4 made $3.8M in Thursday previews.

In addition to Zegler and Gadot, the movie also stars Broadway alums Andrew Burnap, Tituss Burgess, Andrew Barth Feldman, George Salazar, and Patrick Page. The film features original songs from EGOT winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Disney's Snow White is directed by Marc Webb and produced by Marc Platt and Jared LeBoff, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer.

The songs of the film were produced by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Ian Eisendrath and Dave Metzgerand performed by the stars of “Disney’s Snow White” live-action film, as well as the voices from the original animated film from 1937. The Jeff Morrow score is also performed by Jeff Morrow, and produced by Fernand Bos.