Listen: Disney's SNOW WHITE Deluxe Edition Soundtrack Now Available

Listen to the deluxe soundtrack, featuring new songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

By: Mar. 20, 2025
Walt Disney Records has released the Deluxe Edition Original Soundtrack for “Disney’s Snow White”. The deluxe edition was written by the EGOT winning team, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul with additional lyrics by Jack Feldman (unless otherwise noted+) plus an original score from Composer Jeff Morrow. 

The songs were produced by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Ian Eisendrath and Dave Metzger and performed by the stars of “Disney’s Snow White” live-action film, as well as the voices from the original animated film from 1937. The Jeff Morrow score is also performed by Jeff Morrow, and produced by Fernand Bos. 

Walt Disney Records also will release the Original Score by Jeff Morrow March 21. Apple red vinyl will be released this May and is available to pre-order now at Disney Music Emporium. The film opens exclusively in theaters March 21. Listen to the album below!

Snow White Original Soundtrack Deluxe Tracklist:

  1. “Good Things Grow” – Performed by Hadley Fraser, Krystina Alabado, Dean Boodaghians-Nolan, Jonathan Bourne, Felipe Bejarano, Emilia Faucher and Ensemble
  2.  “Good Things Grow (Villagers’ Reprise)” – Performed by Vivienne Rowe, Kieron Bell, Leo Cropley, Freya Mitchell, Emilia Faucher and Rachel Zegler
  3. “Waiting On A Wish” – Performed by Rachel Zegler
  4. “Heigh-Ho” – Performed by Jeremy Swift, George Salazar, Jason Kravits, Tituss Burgess, Martin Klebba, and Andy Grotelueschen +
  5. “All Is Fair” – Performed by Gal Gadot and Ensemble
  6. “Whistle While You Work” – Performed by Rachel Zegler, Jason Kravits, George Salazar, Jeff Morrow, Andy Grotelueschen, Tituss Burgess, Martin Klebba and Jeremy Swift +
  7. “Princess Problems” – Performed by Andrew Burnap and Rachel Zegler
  8. “The Silly Song” – Performed by Jason Kravits, Fletcher Sheridan, Jeremy Swift, Andy Grotelueschen, Dujonna Gift, Jimmy Johnston, George Salazar and Ensemble +
  9. “A Hand Meets A Hand” – Performed by Rachel Zegler and Andrew Burnap. Co-written with Lizzy McAlpine with Pasek & Paul
  10. “All Is Fair (Reprise)” – Performed by Gal Gadot
  11. “Waiting On A Wish (Reprise)” – Performed by Rachel Zegler
  12. “Snow White Returns” – Performed by Rachel Zegler and Ensemble
  13. “Good Things Grow (Finale)” – Performed by Rachel Zegler, Andrew Burnap and Ensemble
  14. “I Remember” – Performed by Jeff Morrow
  15. “Mirror Mirror” – Performed by Jeff Morrow
  16. “Once Upon A Time” – Performed by Jeff Morrow
  17. “The Queen’s Table” – Performed by Jeff Morrow
  18. “The Orchard” – Performed by Jeff Morrow
  19. “Animal Friends” – Performed by Jeff Morrow
  20. “Don’t Be Afraid” – Performed by Jeff Morrow
  21. “The Fairest Lives” – Performed by Jeff Morrow
  22. “Food Fight” – Performed by Jeff Morrow
  23. “Whistling Lesson” – Performed by Jeff Morrow
  24. “Unfair Fight” – Performed by Jeff Morrow
  25. “Faith In Each Other” – Performed by Jeff Morrow
  26. “Jonathan Captured” – Performed by Jeff Morrow
  27. “Fearless, Fair, Brave, True” – Performed by Jeff Morrow
  28. “The Apple” – Performed by Jeff Morrow
  29. “Requiem” – Performed by Jeff Morrow
  30. “The Dungeon” – Performed by Jeff Morrow
  31. “True Love’s Kiss” – Performed by Jeff Morrow
  32. “We’re Not Afraid” – Performed by Jeff Morrow
  33. “Time To Restore Our Kingdom” – Performed by Jeff Morrow
  34. “Waiting On A Wish (Main On Ends Version)” – Performed by Jeff Morrow
  35.  “Good Things Grow (Instrumental)” – Performed by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
  36. “Good Things Grow (Villagers’ Rerprise/Instrumental) – Performed by Benj Pasek & Justin Paul
  37. “Waiting On A Wish (Instrumental)” – Performed by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
  38. “Heigh-Ho (Instrumental) – Performed by Studio Orchestra
  39. “All Is Fair (Instrumental) – Performed by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
  40. “Whistle While You Work (Instrumental)” – Performed by Studio Orchestra
  41.  “Princess Problems (Instrumental)” – Performed by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
  42. “The Silly Song (Instrumental)” – Performed by Studio Orchestra
  43. “A Hand Meets A Hand (Instrumental)” – Performed by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Co-written with Lizzy McAlpine with Pasek & Paul
  44. “All Is Fair (Reprise/Instrumental)” – Performed by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
  45. “Waiting On A Wish (Reprise/Instrumental)” – Performed by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
  46. “Snow White Returns (Instrumental)” – Performed by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
  47. “Good Things Grow (Finale/Instrumental)” – Performed by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

+ Music by Frank Churchill and Lyrics by Larry Morey

Starring Rachel Zegler as Snow White and Gal Gadot as her Stepmother, the Evil Queen, the magical music adventure journeys back to the timeless story with beloved characters Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy.

In addition to Zegler and Gadot, the movie also stars Broadway alums Andrew Burnap, Tituss Burgess, Andrew Barth Feldman, George Salazar, and Patrick Page. The film features original songs from EGOT winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Disney's Snow White is directed by Marc Webb and produced by Marc Platt and Jared LeBoff, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer. The movie hits theaters on Friday, March 21.





