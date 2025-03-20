Listen: Disney's SNOW WHITE Deluxe Edition Soundtrack Now Available

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Walt Disney Records has released the Deluxe Edition Original Soundtrack for “Disney’s Snow White”. The deluxe edition was written by the EGOT winning team, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul with additional lyrics by Jack Feldman (unless otherwise noted+) plus an original score from Composer Jeff Morrow.

The songs were produced by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Ian Eisendrath and Dave Metzger and performed by the stars of “Disney’s Snow White” live-action film, as well as the voices from the original animated film from 1937. The Jeff Morrow score is also performed by Jeff Morrow, and produced by Fernand Bos.

Walt Disney Records also will release the Original Score by Jeff Morrow March 21. Apple red vinyl will be released this May and is available to pre-order now at Disney Music Emporium. The film opens exclusively in theaters March 21. Listen to the album below!

Snow White Original Soundtrack Deluxe Tracklist:

“Good Things Grow” – Performed by Hadley Fraser, Krystina Alabado, Dean Boodaghians-Nolan, Jonathan Bourne, Felipe Bejarano, Emilia Faucher and Ensemble “Good Things Grow (Villagers’ Reprise)” – Performed by Vivienne Rowe, Kieron Bell, Leo Cropley, Freya Mitchell, Emilia Faucher and Rachel Zegler “Waiting On A Wish” – Performed by Rachel Zegler “Heigh-Ho” – Performed by Jeremy Swift, George Salazar, Jason Kravits, Tituss Burgess, Martin Klebba, and Andy Grotelueschen + “All Is Fair” – Performed by Gal Gadot and Ensemble “Whistle While You Work” – Performed by Rachel Zegler, Jason Kravits, George Salazar, Jeff Morrow, Andy Grotelueschen, Tituss Burgess, Martin Klebba and Jeremy Swift + “Princess Problems” – Performed by Andrew Burnap and Rachel Zegler “The Silly Song” – Performed by Jason Kravits, Fletcher Sheridan, Jeremy Swift, Andy Grotelueschen, Dujonna Gift, Jimmy Johnston, George Salazar and Ensemble + “A Hand Meets A Hand” – Performed by Rachel Zegler and Andrew Burnap. Co-written with Lizzy McAlpine with Pasek & Paul “All Is Fair (Reprise)” – Performed by Gal Gadot “Waiting On A Wish (Reprise)” – Performed by Rachel Zegler “Snow White Returns” – Performed by Rachel Zegler and Ensemble “Good Things Grow (Finale)” – Performed by Rachel Zegler, Andrew Burnap and Ensemble “I Remember” – Performed by Jeff Morrow “Mirror Mirror” – Performed by Jeff Morrow “Once Upon A Time” – Performed by Jeff Morrow “The Queen’s Table” – Performed by Jeff Morrow “The Orchard” – Performed by Jeff Morrow “Animal Friends” – Performed by Jeff Morrow “Don’t Be Afraid” – Performed by Jeff Morrow “The Fairest Lives” – Performed by Jeff Morrow “Food Fight” – Performed by Jeff Morrow “Whistling Lesson” – Performed by Jeff Morrow “Unfair Fight” – Performed by Jeff Morrow “Faith In Each Other” – Performed by Jeff Morrow “Jonathan Captured” – Performed by Jeff Morrow “Fearless, Fair, Brave, True” – Performed by Jeff Morrow “The Apple” – Performed by Jeff Morrow “Requiem” – Performed by Jeff Morrow “The Dungeon” – Performed by Jeff Morrow “True Love’s Kiss” – Performed by Jeff Morrow “We’re Not Afraid” – Performed by Jeff Morrow “Time To Restore Our Kingdom” – Performed by Jeff Morrow “Waiting On A Wish (Main On Ends Version)” – Performed by Jeff Morrow “Good Things Grow (Instrumental)” – Performed by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul “Good Things Grow (Villagers’ Rerprise/Instrumental) – Performed by Benj Pasek & Justin Paul “Waiting On A Wish (Instrumental)” – Performed by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul “Heigh-Ho (Instrumental) – Performed by Studio Orchestra “All Is Fair (Instrumental) – Performed by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul “Whistle While You Work (Instrumental)” – Performed by Studio Orchestra “Princess Problems (Instrumental)” – Performed by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul “The Silly Song (Instrumental)” – Performed by Studio Orchestra “A Hand Meets A Hand (Instrumental)” – Performed by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Co-written with Lizzy McAlpine with Pasek & Paul “All Is Fair (Reprise/Instrumental)” – Performed by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul “Waiting On A Wish (Reprise/Instrumental)” – Performed by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul “Snow White Returns (Instrumental)” – Performed by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul “Good Things Grow (Finale/Instrumental)” – Performed by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

+ Music by Frank Churchill and Lyrics by Larry Morey

Starring Rachel Zegler as Snow White and Gal Gadot as her Stepmother, the Evil Queen, the magical music adventure journeys back to the timeless story with beloved characters Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy.

In addition to Zegler and Gadot, the movie also stars Broadway alums Andrew Burnap, Tituss Burgess, Andrew Barth Feldman, George Salazar, and Patrick Page. The film features original songs from EGOT winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Disney's Snow White is directed by Marc Webb and produced by Marc Platt and Jared LeBoff, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer. The movie hits theaters on Friday, March 21.