Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, Andrew Garfield, and More Take Home Golden Globe Awards; Full List!
Also, taking home the award for Best Motion Picture - Animated was Encanto, which features music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda.
Last night, the winners were announced for the 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Among this year's winners were Rachel Zegler and Ariana DeBose for West Side Story, and Andrew Garfield for tick, tick...BOOM!
Check out the full list of winners below!
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Belfast
CODA
Dune
King Richard
WINNER: The Power of the Dog
Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Cyrano
Don't Look Up
Licorice Pizza
Tick, Tick... Boom!
WINNER: West Side Story
Best Motion Picture - Non-English Language
Compartment No. 6 (Finland, Russia, Germany)
WINNER: Drive My Car (Japan)
The Hand of God (Italy)
A Hero (France, Iran)
Parallel Mothers (Spain)
Best Director - Motion Picture
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
WINNER: Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve, Dune
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos
WINNER: Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Adam McKay, Don't Look Up
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
WINNER: Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
WINNER: Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Marion Cotillard, Annette
Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence, Don't Look Up
Emma Stone, Cruella
WINNER: Rachel Zegler, West Side Story
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Leonardo DiCaprio, Don't Look Up
Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
WINNER: Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick... Boom!
Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos, In the Heights
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Caitríona Balfe, Belfast
WINNER: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Ruth Negga, Passing
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan, Belfast
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA
WINNER: Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Best Motion Picture - Animated
WINNER: Encanto
Flee
Luca
My Sunny Maad
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Original Score - Motion Picture
WINNER: Hans Zimmer, Dune
Germanie Franco, Encanto
Alexandre Desplat, The French Dispatch
Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers
Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog
Best Original Song - Motion Picture
Van Morrison for "Down to Joy" from Belfast
Lin-Manuel Miranda for "Dos Oruguitas" from Encanto
Beyoncé and Dixson for "Be Alive" from King Richard
WINNER: Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell for "No Time to Die" from No Time to Die
Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, and Carole King for "Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)" from Respect
Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
The Great
WINNER: Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso
Best Television Series - Drama
Lupin
The Morning Show
Pose
Squid Game
WINNER: Succession
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Billy Porter, Pose
WINNER: Jeremy Strong, Succession
Omar Sy, Lupin
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
WINNER: Mj Rodriguez, Pose
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
WINNER: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Dopesick
Impeachment
Maid
Mare of Easttown
WINNER: The Underground Railroad
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
WINNER: Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Tahar Rahmi, The Serpent
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage
Cynthia Erivo, Genius
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Margaret Qualley, Maid
WINNER: Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Andie MacDowell, Maid
WINNER: Sarah Snook, Succession
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
WINNER: O Yeong-su, Squid Game