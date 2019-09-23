Rachel Brosnahan to Lead One Night Only Reading at NYTW

New York Theatre Workshop (NYTW) announced today a special one-night-only reading of Play Yourself by two-time Obie Award winner Harry Kondoleon (Anteroom; The Houseguest) directed by Obie Award winner Lee Sunday Evans (Dance Nation, [Porto]) and featuring two-time Golden Globe Award and Emmy Award winner Rachel Brosnahan (Othello, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "House of Cards"). The reading will benefit NYTW's Artist Workshop and Education programming and will take place at New York Theatre Workshop (79 East 4th Street) on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 7:30pm.

"Harry Kondoleon has been at the heart of New York Theatre Workshop longer than I have," says Artistic Director James C. Nicola. "I came to NYTW in 1988 with the hope of doing Play Yourself and I'm honored to have the chance to see it again on our stage." Kondoleon'sChristmas on Mars was among the earliest productions at the fledgling New York Theatre Workshop, in a co-production with Playwrights Horizons. This one-night-only event welcomes Rachel Brosnahan back to the NYTW stage after her celebrated performance in the sold-out run of Othello in 2016. Additional casting will be announced shortly.

Play Yourself is part of a year-long celebration of New York Theatre Workshop's 40th Anniversary, featuring a variety of events honoring the past and celebrating the future of a community dedicated to helping us all better understand our world through theatre. This one-night-only reading is the latest in a slate of events including a RENT Live watch-party; NYTW's 40th Anniversary Gala honoring NYTW Founding Trustee Stephen Graham; On This Block, a celebration of the East 4th Street community in partnership with FAB; a #WorkshopNight celebration to welcome Hadestown to Broadway; and the upcoming December 9, 2019 celebration of the 10th Anniversary of Mind the Gap, an intergenerational theatre program that brings together teens and elders to write plays inspired by each other's lives.

NYTW is committed to making tickets available to every production via its CheapTix initiative. For this reading, NYTW will offer a block of $25 tickets via a CheapTix digital Lottery in partnership with TodayTix. TodayTix allows you to enter the digital Lottery via the app, available in the App Store or Google Play Store. The entry period is open now and will continue through 12pm EST on Friday, October 4, when winners will be notified. Entrants may request 1 or 2 tickets, and entry in the digital Lottery is free and open to all. All entry rules apply.

Single tickets are available at NYTW.org and by phone at 212-460-5475. No in-person sales will be available at the box office. Tickets for the reading begin at $75 and standard ticketing fees apply to all orders. There will be a limit of 4 tickets per person for this event.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





