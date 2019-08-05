ROCK OF AGES Extends Off-Broadway Run Through January 12

The 10th Anniversary Production of Rock of Ages currently playing at New World Stages (340 W 50th St), will extend its limited engagement twelve additional weeks, now playing through January 12, 2020.

ROCK OF AGES opened on Broadway on April 7, 2009, for a monumental six-year run of 2,350 performances, carving the musical a spot in the Broadway history books as one of the Top 30 Longest-running Shows of All Time. In honor of the show's landmark anniversary, this production reunites Rock of Ages' award-winning Broadway creative team - Chris D'Arienzo's hilarious original story is mounted at New World Stages by Tony-nominated director Kristin Hanggi (Clueless) and choreographed by Olivier Award winner Kelly Devine (Come From Away), in participation with the musical's original Broadway design team: scenic design by Beowulf Boritt (Come From Away), costume design by Gregory Gale (The Wedding Singer), lighting design by Jason Lyons (Bring It On: The Musical), sound design is by Peter Hylenski(Frozen), and projection design is by Zachary Borovay (In The Heights). The anniversary production, originally scheduled as a sixteen-week engagement through October 6, 2019, began performances on June 19, 2019.

The 10th Anniversary cast includes CJ Eldred (Desperate Measures) as Drew and Kirsten Scott (Jersey Boys) as Sherrie, with original Broadway cast member Mitchell Jarvis (Gettin' the Band Back Together) and Katie Webber (Wicked) reprising their roles of Lonny and Waitress #1, respectively. PJ Griffith (American Idiot) stars as Stacee Jaxx, Matt Ban (Rock of Ages National Tour) as Dennis, Dane Biren("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel") as Franz, Tiffany Engen (Legally Blonde) as Regina, Tom Galantich (Mamma Mia!) as Hertz, and Jeannette Bayardelle (The Color Purple) as Justice/Mother. Rounding out the ensemble are Rock of Ages Las Vegas alumni Ashley E. Matthews and Leah Reed, Michael Mahany (Spring Awakening), Mekhai Lee (The Color Purple National Tour), Kevin Michael Raponey (A Chorus LineNational Tour), Justin Colombo (Kinky Boots), and Autumn Guzzardi (9 to 5). Broadway cast member Theresa Stanley will take over the role of Justice from September 2 - October 28, and original National Tour cast member Danielle Marie Gonzalez will replace Katie Webber as Waitress #1 on Monday, September 16. KGM Theatrical serves as General Manager, with casting by Stewart/Whitley.

ROCK OF AGES had its world premiere in January 2006 at The Vanguard Hollywood nightclub in Los Angeles, where it played a six-week engagement before opening a limited run at The Flamingo in Las Vegas in May 2006. The musical made its New York debut in October 2008 at New World Stages, before transferring to Broadway and opening to widespread critical acclaim at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre in April 2009. The musical moved to the Helen Hayes Theatre on March 24, 2011, where it continued its triumphant run for another four years, grossing $129 million and breaking the theater's box office record ten times. In addition to being a bona fide hit on Broadway, Rock of Ages has rocked the Las Vegas Strip at The Venetian Resort; the open seas on Norwegian's cruise ship The Breakaway; and the open road with four U.S. National Tours. Internationally, the show was also a runaway success in Toronto, Australia, London's West End, on a U.K. tour, and has licensed productions in Mexico, Sweden, Korea, Japan, The Philippines, and more. In 2012, Rock of Ages hit the silver screen as a major motion picture starring Tom Cruise, Alec Baldwin, Russell Brand, Catherine Zeta Jones, Brian Cranston, and more.

Tickets are on sale via Telecharge.com, by calling (212) 239-6200 (outside NY metro area: 800-432-7250) or in person at the New World Stages Box Office. Restrictions and blackout dates may apply. The performance schedule is Monday at 8 PM, Wednesday at 8 PM, Thursday at 8 PM, Friday at 8 PM, Saturday at 2 PM & 8 PM and Sunday at 3 PM & 7:30 PM. A limited number of $30 general rush tickets will be available each performance date, 2-hours before that day's performance(s) at the New World Stages Box Office (340 W. 50th Street). Rush ticket purchases are limited to two per person and are cash only.

