RIVERDALE's Casey Cott Will Play Christian in MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Broadway

Cott joins the cast on August 1, alongside the previoulsy announced Courtney Reed as Satine.

By: Jun. 26, 2023

Casey Cott, who is best known for his role of Kevin Keller in the television series Riverdale, will grace the stage in Moulin Rouge! on Broadway. Cott joins the cast on August 1, alongside the previoulsy announced Courtney Reed as Satine. He will play a limited engagement through December 3.

As previously announced, Joanna “JoJo” Levesque and Derek Klena will play their final performance as Satine and Christian, respectively, on Sunday, July 30. Tickets are now on sale through February 25, 2024. 

This isn't Casey Cott's first time on stage, although it will mark his Broadway debut. Cott began his acting career performing in local Ohio theater, appearing in productions of Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson and Romeo and Juliet. He appeared in a 2014 production of Parade at the New Hazlett Theater in Pittsburgh. In August 2016, he played Moses in the premiere concert reading of Stephen Schwartz's musical project, a stage production of The Prince of Egypt, at the Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor, New York. In April 2019, he played the title role of Tommy at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC. 

His Television and film credits include Asking For It, All the Little Things We Kill, “Law & Order: SVU” (NBC), “Katy Keene” (CW) and “Instinct” (CBS). 

About Moulin Rouge!

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of ten 2021 Tony Awards® including Best Musical, two Drama League Awards including Outstanding Production of a Musical, five Drama Desk Awards and ten Outer Critics Circle Award Honor citations including New Broadway Musical. 

Moulin Rouge! The Musical opened to critical acclaim at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in the Summer of 2019 and reopened in September 2021 following the shutdown of Broadway due to the pandemic.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is directed by Tony Award® winner Alex Timbers and with a book by Tony Award® winner John Logan, choreography by Tony Award® winner Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award® winner Justin Levine.

The design team for Moulin Rouge! The Musical includes Tony Award® winner Derek McLane (sets), Tony Award® winner Catherine Zuber (costumes), Tony Award® winner Justin Townsend (lighting), Tony Award® winner Peter Hylenski (sound), Drama Desk Award winner David Brian Brown (wig and hair design), Sarah Cimino (Make-up design) and Tony Award® winner Matt Stine (Music Producer). Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel.

The current Broadway cast is led by Joanna “JoJo” Levesque as Satine, Tony Award® nominee Derek Klena as Christian, Eric Anderson as Harold Zidler, André Ward as Toulouse-Lautrec, David Harris as The Duke of Monroth, Ricky Rojas as Santiago and Sophie Carmen-Jones as Nini. Oyoyo Joi is the Satine Alternate. The cast includes Jacqueline B. ArnoldTasia JungbauerDavid MerinoSarah BowdenMaya BowlesCameron BurkePatrick Clanton, Raúl Contreras, Alexander Gil CruzBobby DayeTaurean EverettAaron C. FinleyStephen HernandezBahiyah HibahHeather MakalaniNick MartinezKara MenendezKaitlin MeshKelsey OremDylan PaulClay Rice-ThomsonAmy QuanbeckBrandon StonestreetAlec VarcasCole Wachman, Bria Jené Williams, Ricardo Zayas



Recommended For You