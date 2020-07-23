RESPECT, Starring Jennifer Hudson, Release Pushed Back to January 2021

Click Here for More Articles on Respect

The film will still be eligible for Oscars, due to the eligibility deadline being pushed back to the end of February.

The upcoming Aretha Franklin biopic, Respect, starring Jennifer Hudson, has pushed its release day back to January 15, 2021, during MLK weekend, Deadline reports.

The film was originally set to be released on Christmas weekend.

The deadline that a film must be released to qualify for the Oscars has been extended to the end of February, making Respect still eligible for awards.

Following the rise of Aretha Franklin's career from a child singing in her father's church's choir to her international superstardom, Respect is the remarkable true story of the music icon's journey to find her voice.

The film is directed by Liesl Tommy from a script by Tracey Scott Wilson.

In addition to Hudson, the film stars Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Marc Maron, Tituss Burgess, Saycon Sengbloh, Hailey Kilgore, Tate Donovan, Heather Headley, Skye Dakota Turner, and Mary J. Blige.

Watch the trailer below!

