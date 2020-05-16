RECAP: The Cast of DIANA: A TRUE MUSICAL STORY Reunited and David Bryan Sang from the Show on STARS IN THE HOUSE

Stars in The House, benefiting The Actors Fund, continued today (2pm) with the Diana: A True Musical Story cast with David Bryan, Erin Davie, Roe Hartrampf, Judy Kaye and Jeanna de Waal. Feel Good Friday segment with Blake Ross and guests.

Seth asked Jeanna "What was the preview period like for you?" Jeanna responded, "It was really fun. It was obviously the busiest of previews and we kind of went insane on the press side. We flew to the Bahamas for a single day on a private jet to perform...and we were doing press events at boutique hotels and suites and we were really living the life for two weeks and then it all abruptly came to an end."

Roe then talked about the days before the Broadway shutdown. "I knew something was going to change for sure. That week we had a big meeting with the folks who run the theatre and our producers about stopping backstage visitors and delivery policies backstage and it was a tough change because my mother and her entire book club had flown up from Atlanta to see the show that night so they couldn't get their backstage tour which was too bad."

Jeanna talked about getting ready for the role of Princess Diana. "I researched top to bottom. I literally had the interviews just playing like recordings in my ears the whole time we rehearsed in San Diego...It was a mix between watching it and trying to embody it and also really intense training to move with her grace. I think I trained for about three and a half months before we started rehearsals every day with a personal coach."

David Bryan performed a song from DIANA: A TRUE MUSICAL STORY

Click HERE to watch the full episode.

Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com, as well as a donate button linking viewers to The Actors Fund.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You