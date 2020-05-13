RECAP: Ellie Kemper Talked About the New Interactive Episode of UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT on STARS IN THE HOUSE

Stars in The House, benefiting The Actors Fund, continued this afternoon (2pm) with guest Host Michelle Collins and Karen Chee, Ellie Kemper, Kelly McCreary and Brian Safi.

Ellie Kemper talked about the newly released interactive episode of UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT. "It's really cool that they're using this interactive technology. I believe this is the first comedy to do that...It's cool, especially now in quarantine when everyone is staying home and you have nothing but time so you can explore all the different routes and iterations of the show...We love the cast of UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT...it's all these splendid people in one show and you know what, I do hope it lifts people's spirits a little. It's an uplifting show."

Next, Kelly McCreary talked about how she booked her role in GREY'S ANATOMY. "I met this one casting director, Linda Lowy on a trip to Los Angeles and Linda Lowy put me on a couple of episodes of SCANDAL and then she put me on this pilot she was doing and then this role on GREY'S ANATOMY came along and I guess the word was out in Shondaland that I was a keeper and then I was kept."

Later, Michelle asked Brian, "how's Jennifer Love Hewitt?'

Brian responded, "I know everyone always says stuff like this but she's the coolest person ever. Just very sweet, very down to earth, very generous, and I think she's part of the reason they kept asking me back cause I work a lot with her specifically and she's like, I couldn't ask for a better co-star for real."

Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com, as well as a donate button linking viewers to The Actors Fund.





