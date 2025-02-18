REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL to Host Special Box Office Opening Event

A limited number of tickets priced at $19.87 for preview performances between April 1-April 26 will be available.
Real Women Have Curves: The Musical will host a special event to celebrate their box office opening on Tuesday, February 25 from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM at The James Earl Jones Theatre.
A limited number of tickets priced at $19.87 (corresponding to the year Real Women Have Curves takes place) for preview performances between April 1-April 26 (excluding Saturday evenings) will be available for purchase on a first come-first served basis while supplies last. Limit up to two per customer.
Fans who purchase tickets at the box office on February 25 will also have the chance to receive a Real Women Have Curves poster signed by Grammy Award winning composer Joy Huerta and a gift card from Not Your Daughter’s Jeans, available while supplies last. Attendees will also be treated to live musical entertainment and complimentary breakfast burritos from Los Tacos No 1.
Real Women Have Curves: The Musical is set to begin performances on April 1 at the James Earl Jones Theatre, ahead of an opening night on April 27.
The New Musical will star Broadway newcomer Tatianna Córdoba as ambitious high school senior Ana, film and television actress Justina Machado as Carmen, Ana’s hardworking mother who imagines a traditional life for her daughter, Florencia Cuenca as Estela, Shelby Acosta as Prima Flaca, Carla Jimenez as Pancha, Aline Mayagoitia as Itzel, Mauricio Mendoza as Raúl, Mason Reeves as Henry, Jennifer Sánchez as Rosalí, Sandra Valls as Prima Fulvia, along with Ariana Burks, Quincy Hampton, Zeus Mendoza, Claudia Mulet, Christopher M. Ramirez, Monica Tulia Ramirez, Shadia Fairuz, Elisa Galindez, and Omar Madden.
Real Women Have Curves: The Musical is a funny, joyous, and empowering new show coming to Broadway this April. It’s the summer of 1987, and Ana Garcia dreams of flying away from East Los Angeles. But when her family receives a make-or-break order for 200 dresses, Ana finds herself juggling her own ambitions, her mother’s expectations, and a community of women all trying to make it work against the odds.