REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES Reveals Rush and Lottery Ticket Policies

Ahead of the production’s first preview on April 1, Real Women Have Curves: The Musical has announced its rush and lottery ticketing policies. Learn more about how to get discount tickets to the show!

Standard in-person Rush begins Tuesday, April 1 at 10AM at the James Earl Jones Theatre (138 West 48th) for same day tickets. $49 per person. Limit 2 tickets per order.

Digital Rush & Lottery will be offered beginning with the Wednesday, April 2 performance. Telecharge Lottery + Rush gives theater lovers a way to get low-price tickets!

Entries for the Real Women Have Curves digital lottery start at 12AM two days before the performance, and winners are drawn the same day at 10AM and 3PM. Winners may purchase up to two tickets at $59 each.

The Real Women Have Curves digital rush begins at 11AM the day of the performance. More tickets may become available throughout the day. Rush ends 30 minutes before curtain. One person may purchase up to two tickets at $59 each.

Real Women Have Curves: The Musical will open on Sunday, April 27 at the James Earl Jones Theatre.

Real Women Have Curves: The Musical is a funny, joyous, and empowering new show coming to Broadway this April. It’s the summer of 1987, and Ana Garcia dreams of flying away from East Los Angeles. But when her family receives a make-or-break order for 200 dresses, Ana finds herself juggling her own ambitions, her mother’s expectations, and a community of women all trying to make it work against the odds. Based on the play by Josefina López that inspired the iconic hit film, Real Women Have Curves: The Musical is “a winner, with a big heart and joyous abandon” (The Boston Globe). “It makes us feel we can all soar!” (WBUR).

The musical stars Broadway newcomer Tatianna Córdoba as ambitious high school senior Ana, film and television actress Justina Machado (“One Day at a Time,” “Pulse,”) as Carmen, Ana’s hardworking mother who imagines a traditional life for her daughter, Florencia Cuenca (Broadway debut) as Estela, Shelby Acosta (1776) as Prima Flaca, Carla Jimenez (Broadway debut) as Pancha, Aline Mayagoitia (Broadway debut, Six Boleyn Tour) as Itzel, Mauricio Mendoza as Raúl, Mason Reeves (Broadway debut, Frozen National Tour) as Henry, Jennifer Sánchez (Elf) as Rosalí, Sandra Valls (Broadway debut) as Prima Fulvia, along with Ariana Burks, Quincy Hampton, Zeus Mendoza, Claudia Mulet, Christopher M. Ramirez, Monica Tulia Ramirez, Shadia Fairuz, Elisa Galindez, and Omar Madden.

The musical features direction & choreography by Tony and Olivier Award winner Sergio Trujillo, music and lyrics by Grammy Award-winning artist Joy Huerta and composer/lyricist Benjamin Velez, book by Lisa Loomer with Nell Benjamin, and music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo. Real Women Have Curves: The Musical will also feature music direction by Roberto Sinha, scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costume design by Wilberth Gonzalez and Tony Award winner Paloma Young, lighting design by eight-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, sound design by Tony Award winner John Shivers, video design by Tony Award winner Hana S. Kim, hair, wig, and make-up design by Krystal Balleza & Will Vicari, orchestrations by Nadia DiGiallonardo, Joy Huerta, Rich Mercurio, and Benjamin Velez, and casting by X Casting/Victor Vazquez, CSA and ARC/Duncan Stewart, CSA. Tripp Phillips serves as Production Stage Manager, B.J. Holt as General Manager, and Alecia Parker as Executive Producer.