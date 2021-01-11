RATATOUILLE: THE TIKTOK MUSICAL Raises $1.9 Million to Help Arts Workers

Click Here for More Articles on RATATOUILLE: THE TIKTOK MUSICAL

Variety has reported that Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical has raised $1.9 million for The Actors Fund. Ratatouille premiered virtually on January 1, 2021 and presented an encore performance on TikTok on Sunday, January 10, at 5 p.m.

The cast of Ratatouille includes Wayne Brady (Django), Tituss Burgess (Remy), Kevin Chamberlin (Gusteau), Tony Award winner André De Shields (Ego), Andrew Barth Feldman (Linguini), Grammy Award nominee Adam Lambert (Emile), Tony winner Priscilla Lopez (Mabel), Tony nominee Ashley Park (Colette), Owen Tabaka (Young Ego), and three-time Tony nominee Mary Testa (Skinner), with Cori Jaskier, Talia Suskauer, Nikisha Williams, JJ Niemann, John Michael Lyles, Raymond J. Lee, and Joy Woods as the ensemble.

The money that is being raised for The Actors Fund is going towards emergency financial assistance for arts workers, not only through the Actors Fund's own grant program but also through an additional 16 programs managed by The Actors Fund for industry organizations including SAG/AFTRA, IATSE and the Producers Guild of America.

Money raised by the Fund also helps boost programs that offer health insurance counseling and career guidance to current and former workers in the industry.

Donations to The Actors Fund sustain the services (including assisted living, skilled nursing, short-stay rehabilitation and memory care) available at the Actors Fund Home in Englewood, N.J., as well as the affordable housing available at Fund facilities in Manhattan, Brooklyn and West Hollywood. The funds being raised are also helping to maintain the Fund's staff of almost 280.

During the first nine months of 2020, 30,000 people were assisted by the Fund's grants and services.

