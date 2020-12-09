RATATOUILLE: THE TIKTOK MUSICAL Streaming Event Announced, Benefiting The Actors Fund

As was announced earlier today via TikTok, the Tony Award-winning theatrical production company Seaview (Slave Play; Sea Wall/A Life) will present, for one performance only, Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical on Friday, January 1, 2021 at 7:00pm ET to benefit The Actors Fund. Presented in association with TikTok and TodayTix Presents, tickets for this one-time-only, online event are now on sale on TodayTix.com, and will be available for streaming for 72 hours.

The community-created viral sensation has earned the engagement of more than 200 million fans around the globe.

In a statement using Google Translate, Seaview CEO Greg Nobile offered, "Le producteur légendaire David Merrick a annulé une fois une représentation de la 42e rue en affirmant qu'il y avait un rat dans le théâtre. Eh bien, notre spectacle ne peut pas continuer à moins qu'il n'y ait un rat très spécial dans le théâtre!"

"Finding new outlets for creative collaboration has never been more imperative than it is right now. We can't wait to share what these remarkable creators have dreamt up which will now allow them to benefit other artists through the vital work of The Actors Fund," Nobile added.

"The love for the performing arts shines through in the Ratatouille-inspired TikToks from theater lovers around the world. We're truly honored that producer Greg Nobile and Seaview will be bringing that love and collaborative spirit to this creative project, which is sure to bring joy to arts lovers far and wide this holiday season, while at the same time will help raise much-needed funds for those in need in our entertainment and performing arts community," said Actors Fund President & CEO Joseph P. Benincasa.

"It has been magical to watch the TikTok community create and embrace the #RatatouilleMusical. From @e_jaccs' original ode to Remy to @shoeboxmusicals' set designs, seeing the endless creativity of the platform and the wider community rallying around it has inspired and driven a new forum for theater lovers to express themselves, participate, and enjoy the show. In a year where we saw Broadway close, the TikTok community brought musical fans together virtually with one of the most unique trends we have ever seen on platform," added Lizzy Hale, Senior Manager of Content, TikTok US.

Tickets are available exclusively on TodayTix by visiting TodayTix.com or downloading the TodayTix app.

