RADIO CITY CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR Announces Accessible Options For The 2024 Season

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (“MSG Entertainment”) announced today a full slate of accessible options for the 2024 Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, presented by QVC, as part of the Company's commitment to creating an inclusive environment for all guests at the acclaimed holiday production. The 2024 Christmas Spectacular, which runs at Radio City Music Hall from November 8, 2024 through January 5, 2025, will include the production's second-annual sensory-friendly performance, in partnership with TDF, on November 17 and, for the first time, audiences at every performance of the Christmas Spectacular will be able to access closed captioning on their personal devices via VITAC. Additional accessibility programming is offered at designated shows each season – including open-captioned, audio-described, and American Sign Language-interpreted performances.



“Last year's sensory-friendly performance with TDF allowed even more families to experience the magic of the Christmas Spectacular, and we look forward to continuing this partnership for the second year,” said Jessica Tuttle, Executive Vice President, Productions, MSG Entertainment. “As we continue our mission to find new ways to make the Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall an inclusive environment for all guests, we're proud to offer a full slate of accessible options, which now includes VITAC closed captioning at every performance.”



The sensory-friendly performance, which is produced in partnership with TDF through their Autism Friendly Performances Program, will take place on Sunday, November 17 at 9:00AM. The sensory-friendly production incorporates various adjustments including softer stage lighting and audio, and additional house lighting. For this event, Radio City Music Hall's Grand Lounge transforms into a sensory-safe space equipped with soft seating areas and fidget tools designed to provide guests an opportunity to reorient themselves. TDF and Radio City Music Hall will have dedicated staff trained in sensory needs onsite to ensure all guests feel supported throughout the event. Tickets for the November 17 sensory-friendly performance are available now at www.tdf.org/rockettes.



As part of the production's commitment to providing accessible options for all guests, American Sign Language interpreters will be available at the 11:00AM performances on Saturday, November 16 and Wednesday, December 11; the 6:00PM performance on Sunday, December 8; and the 7:30PM performance on Wednesday, December 18. An open-captioned performance, which provides text-based assistance to spoken word via a large, three-line LED sign adjacent to the stage, will take place on Thursday, December 5 at 5:00PM. An audio described performance, which provides a live description of the onstage action via headsets to patrons who are blind or visually impaired, will take place on Thursday, December 12 at 5:00PM. In addition to VITAC closed captioning, assistive listening devices and relay calls made through a TTY machine, are both available at every performance of the Christmas Spectacular.



Radio City Music Hall is proud to be certified by KultureCity, the world's leading nonprofit on sensory accessibility and acceptance for those with invisible disabilities and sensory needs. Guest-facing staff have completed KultureCity training, and a sensory room and sensory bags that contain special KultureCity VIP (KCVIP) badges, fidget tools, noise canceling headphones, and other resources, are available at all performances of the Christmas Spectacular.



For more information on these and all other accommodations, including accessible and companion seats, please contact the Accessibility Services Department at accessibilityservices@msg.com or visit the Accessibility Services FAQ page.



Tickets for the 2024 production can be purchased in person at the Ticketmaster Box Office at Radio City Music Hall (1260 6th Avenue between 50th and 51st Streets) and online at www.rockettes.com/christmas. Tickets for the sensory-friendly performance in partnership with TDF are available via www.tdf.org/rockettes. For groups of nine or more, please contact the Group Sales Department at 212-465-6080 or Group.Sales@msg.com. Visit www.rockettes.com/groups for more information.