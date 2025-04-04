Quintet Of The Americas Will Host Living American Composers Concert at Queens Botanical Garden

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Quintet of the Americas, Queens' renowned woodwind quintet, will present a concert on Wednesday, April 30 @ 4:00 PM at Queens Botanical Garden in Flushing, Queens, NY, as part of their new residency at the garden.

The program, Living American Composers, will include the Premieres of Three American Folk Tunes (2024) by Allen Schulz (b. 1964) and Satchmo in New Orleans (2025) by Sunny Knable (b. 1983) (commissioned by Quintet of the Americas, made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature), as well as Woodwind Quintet Op. 87 (2023) by Joseph Jones and Red Clay & Mississippi Delta (2009) by Valerie Coleman (b.1970).

Performers will be Kim Bonacorsa, flute; Andres Ayola, oboe; David Valbuena, clarinet: Barbara Oldham, horn, Alexander Davis, bassoon and guest soprano Jay St. Flono.

The April 30 event is free and Botanical Garden admission is free during this time as well.

For more information about the garden and admission, call 718-886-3800 or visit https://queensbotanical.org