Quintet Of The Americas Reveals Latin American Cultural Week 2024 Programming

Quintet of the Americas woodwinds and horn will be in concert on Thursday, November 21 at 7:00 PM at Marc A. Scorca Hall of The National Opera Center, 330 Seventh Ave., 7th Floor in Manhattan. This is presented as part of Latin American Cultural Week 2024.

This will be a program of Latin American music, including World Premiere of the latest Quintet Memory Project work: Memories for Woodwind Quintet by Argentina's Fernando Otero, inspired by stories of seniors from Sunnyside. The Memory Project is funded by an Artistic Projects Grant Award from Chamber Music America with generous support from the Howard Gilman Foundation.

The event will also feature the U.S. Premiere of Rondasation for Woodwind Quintet and Piano by Cuba's Ernesto Oliva, with the composer as guest pianist.

Other works on the program include Rumbaconga by Jorge Amado and Quinteto Fantástico by Sergio Delgado along with Puzzle-Tocas by Gabriela Ortiz and Te sorprendre? By Jorge Olaya Muñoz (Colombia).

Performers will be Kim Bonacorsa, flute; guest artist Andres Ayola, oboe; David Valbuena, clarinet: Barbara Oldham, horn and Alexander Davis, bassoon.

The November 21 event is free, but space is limited and reservations are required. For reservations, contact quintetorg@gmail.com.

The concert will be live-streamed on the National Opera Center YouTube channel - www.youtube.com/user/NatOperaCenterLIVE. For more information, call 516-586-3433 or visit https://quintet.org/concerts.html. This concert is ADA accessible. For MTA transportation information, visit http://tripplanner.mta.info/MyTrip/ui_web/customplanner/TripPlanner.aspx.

Founded in Bogota, Colombia in 1976, Quintet of the Americas has specialized in bringing music from the Western hemisphere to audiences in the United States since its arrival in New York in 1979. The group has enjoyed an international career that has taken them to concert halls throughout the Americas and Eastern Europe, including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Symphony Space, and the Library of Congress. Visit their website at http://www.quintet.org and become their friend at http://www.facebook.com/groups/325982319921/. Quintet photos are available at http://quintet.org/press.html.