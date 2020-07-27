Quiara Alegría Hudes At Work On Latin Music-Infused Film Project LIFE IS A CARNIVAL

Pulitzer Prize winning playwright Quiara Alegría Hudes has signed on to write a new Latin music-infused film project titled, "Life Is A Carnival."

She said in a statement, "I was hungry to write a story about generations of Latinas that folded in the survival, struggle, and celebration my own elders modeled for me. The opportunity to tell such a tale with the rich traditions of salsa and Latin music, to grapple with and engage those delicious syncopations and complex sonorities - well, I couldn't pass it up! To me, Latin music means party and protest. It means community and history. It means joy and self-determination. I'm excited to begin this new creative journey."

The film will reunite her with Scott Sanders and Mara Jacobs, producers of the upcoming film adaptation of In the Heights, for which Hudes wrote the screenplay. Details of the plot are not currently available.

Quiara Alegría Hudes is the first Latina to win the Pulitzer Prize for Drama for her play Water By the Spoonful. Her other stage works include the book of In the Heights, Daphne's Dive, The Happiest Song Plays Last, Yemaya's Belly, Elliot, A Soldier's Fugue, 26 Miles, Barrio Grrrrl!, Lulu's Golden Shoes, The Good Peaches, and the book for the musical 2017 Miss You Like Hell. She is the founder and curator of the Emancipation Stories project.

