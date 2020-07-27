Quiara Alegría Hudes At Work On Latin Music-Infused Film Project LIFE IS A CARNIVAL
Pulitzer Prize winning playwright Quiara Alegría Hudes has signed on to write a new Latin music-infused film project titled, "Life Is A Carnival."
She said in a statement, "I was hungry to write a story about generations of Latinas that folded in the survival, struggle, and celebration my own elders modeled for me. The opportunity to tell such a tale with the rich traditions of salsa and Latin music, to grapple with and engage those delicious syncopations and complex sonorities - well, I couldn't pass it up! To me, Latin music means party and protest. It means community and history. It means joy and self-determination. I'm excited to begin this new creative journey."
The film will reunite her with Scott Sanders and Mara Jacobs, producers of the upcoming film adaptation of In the Heights, for which Hudes wrote the screenplay. Details of the plot are not currently available.
Quiara Alegría Hudes is the first Latina to win the Pulitzer Prize for Drama for her play Water By the Spoonful. Her other stage works include the book of In the Heights, Daphne's Dive, The Happiest Song Plays Last, Yemaya's Belly, Elliot, A Soldier's Fugue, 26 Miles, Barrio Grrrrl!, Lulu's Golden Shoes, The Good Peaches, and the book for the musical 2017 Miss You Like Hell. She is the founder and curator of the Emancipation Stories project.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
Stage and Screen Actor Michael Mandell Has Died
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen actor Michael Mandell has died. His cause of death has not been confirmed....
Barbra Streisand, Kristin Chenoweth, Renee Elise Goldsberry and More Join Joe Biden Fundraising Concert
A star-studded lineup including, Barbra Streisand, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Kristin Chenoweth, John Legend, Jane Krakowski have joined the list of stag...
Alan Menken Becomes an EGOT With This Weekend's Emmy Award Win
Alan Menken is officially an EGOT thanks to his first Emmy Award win this weekend!...
HAMILTON Star Emmy Raver-Lampman to Join CENTRAL PARK in the Role of 'Molly'
It has been announced that Hamilton star Emmy Raver-Lampman will join the cast of the animated series, Central Park in the role of 'Molly. ...
VIDEO: HAMILTON Original Cast Members Phillipa Soo, Daveed Diggs, Renee Elise Goldsberry, and More Share Their Favorite Fan Moments
A new video was released on the official Hamilton social media accounts, featuring the show's original stars sharing their favorite fan moments....
Watch 10 of Our Favorite Kristin Chenoweth Performances to Celebrate Her Birthday!
It's Kristin Chenoweth's birthday! To celebrate, we're looking back at 10 past performances from her career that are some of our favorites!...