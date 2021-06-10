Queens Theatre's AAPI Healing Circle Returns This Monday

Biweekly on Mondays, 7PM starting June 14 AAPI Healing Circle with facilitator Christine Toy Johnson Amid the rise in violence against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) in the city and across the country, Queens Theatre is relaunching the AAPI Healing Circle for the summer.

The AAPI Healing Circle is a series of virtual spaces open to all individuals who identify as part of the AAPI community. The summer sessions will take place every two weeks on Mondays at 7pm ET (June 14 & 28, July 12 & 26, August 9 & 23)

Hosted by Facilitator and Artist Christine Toy Johnson (DEI Committee Chair, Dramatists Guild of America), the AAPI Healing Circle is a safe and dedicated space specifically for people who identify as Asian and/or Pacific Islander to commune, share responses, ideas, love; celebrate joy, culture, connectivity, and to navigate this turbulent moment in our culture with solidarity and a sense of community. This is a chance to have space to talk, listen to offerings, and breathe together.

The AAPI Healing Circle is offered free of charge, though registration in advance is required. Participants will receive a Zoom link via email in advance of each session. Register for the AAPI Healing Circle. Learn more.