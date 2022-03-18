Queens Theatre to Present The Latin Culture & Dance Fiesta

This April, Queens Theatre will present three days of dynamic performances to anchor its first-ever Latin Culture & Dance Fiesta - encouraging New Yorkers to celebrate culture through song, dance, comedy, and fantastic music. The event features performances by some of New York City's most renowned Latin presenters: Los Pleneros de la 21, Grupo Rebolu, Tango in America, Maduritas, Macrobioticas y Multiorgasmicas and a family-friendly performance of The Selfish Giant/El Gigante Egoísta in both English and Spanish.

The Latin Culture & Dance Fiesta will take place on Friday, April 8th through Sunday, April 10th, with affordable ticket prices from $15 to $30 and discounted prices for senior citizens and students. You can purchase tickets and reserve your spot at https://queenstheatre.org/LCDF/.

Queens Theatre's Willy Mosquera, who is producing the Latin Culture & Dance Fiesta, said this April's celebration will be fun for people of all ages. "There is something for everyone to enjoy," Mosquera said. "Comedy, a play, tango music and dance, Afro-Colombian music, and Puerto Rican music and dance."

Friday, April 8th, 8:00 PM on Queens Theatre's Mainstage

Tango in America features an orchestra, dancers, and singers performing traditional tango, including a medley of Latin American iconic songs. The show then shifts to present several North American hits, with songs by George Gershwin, Michael Jackson (Billie Jean), Lalo Schilfrin (Mission Impossible), Chick Corea (Spain), and Gloria Gaynor (I Will Survive).

Saturday April 9th, 8:00 PM on Queens Theatre's Mainstage

With some of the finest Colombian musicians in the United States, Grupo Rebolu - with founders Ronald Polo, Morris Cañate and Johanna Castaneda - join their talents to lead an ensemble rich of musical traditions of their ancestors- the afro-descendants of Colombia's Caribbean coast. With the strong mesmerizing beats, of Hurban modern Caribbean sounds, this music goes into your system like a dose of pure contagious energy!

Saturday, April 9th, 1:00 PM (English) and 3:30 PM (Spanish) in Queens Theatre's Studio Theatre

Recommended for ages 4 and up

A classic tale about a giant who builds a wall around his garden to keep out the town's children but in doing so plunges his garden into an endless winter. Traveling, depression-era hucksters transform their wares to tell a much-needed story. A celebration of the power of stories to divide us or bring us closer together.

Tickets are available for $15 each for seating in all sections. Purchases of 4 tickets will receive a $5 discount (use code FAMILY4) and are $55. For more information and tickets, visit https://queenstheatre.org/event/the-selfish-giant-el-gigante-egoista/2022-04-09/.

Sunday, April 10th, 2:00 PM and 5:00 PM in Queens Theatre's Studio Theatre

Maduritas (Mature), Macrobioticas (Microbiotics), and Multiorgasmicas (Multiorgasmics) is a dark comedy, written by Cristian Cortez, directed by Franco Galecio, and starring Kathy Tejada, Fior Marte and Melba Miranda. Life is understood from love and heartbreaks. But when we pass the barrier of years, and wrinkles become our inseparable companions... everything changes, except good friends who are together until the end and beyond! This show is in Spanish.

Sunday, April 10th, 3:00 PM on Queens Theatre's Mainstage

Based in East Harlem, Los Pleneros de la 21 (LP21) builds cultural bridges through exhilarating concerts and engaging performance workshops, with all activities guided by a mission to foster awareness, appreciation, performance, and development of the Puerto Rican artistic traditions of African and Creole descent known as Bomba and Plena.

Founded in 1983 by NEA Heritage Fellow Juan Gutiérrez in partnership with his mentor, Marcial Reyes Arvelo, LP21 developed from the traditional transmission of these cultural expressions, learning "at the knees" of elder masters to form the philosophy underpinning its programs and performances. Bringing grassroots bomba and plena music and dance to prominent stages and classrooms worldwide, now virtually as well as in person, its programs embed education and awareness into performances, expanding access to local cultural arts of the highest caliber.