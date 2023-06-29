Queens Rising To Conclude Its Second Year With A Party, Dance, And A Bonus Weekend

With the month ending on a Friday, Queens Rising's event calendar extends through July 2nd. After promoting over 300 unique events this month from over 100 programming partners, Queens Rising showed what the borough has to offer!

Queens Rising will be holding a Closing Party at Culture Lab LIC on Friday, July 30th from 6:00pm-9:00pm. This party will offer food vouchers for the first thirty participants to check in at the Queens Rising table, as well as musical performances from Carmen Borla & Jennah Vox. After 8:00pm, partygoers will also be able to view Queens Seen: What Artists are Creating in the World's Borough, a collaborative exhibition featuring a variety of work from Queens Artists. See event link.

The bonus weekend will continue with the Queensboro Dance Festival on Saturday, July 1st with performances at Beach 17th Street Stage in the Rockaways. This performance will feature #Taplife Company, CarNYval Dancers, sarAika movement collective, Flamenco Latino and Theo Yang Qu. Stay around after the performance for food and music at the DredSurfer Grill! See event link.

Looking back at the past month, Project Coordinator Mike Faba shared, "It's incredible to see the breadth and variety of events that Queens has to offer. We've been lucky to promote dance, music, theater, poetry, as well as Juneteenth and Pride programming. Queens Rising has grown for its second year, and we can't wait to see what we'll be able to accomplish in the future in the world's borough."

Queens Rising is primarily focused on promoting events in June, but maintains an Queens artist database to connect programmers, restaurants, bars, and businesses to artists they may want to have perform or program in their spaces.

Queens Rising is enormously grateful to it's title sponsor, Northwell Health, as well as major sponsors Resorts World NYC, Howard Gilman Foundation, and Kupferberg Center for the Arts. Our media sponsors have worked enormously hard to spread the word about Queens Rising as well.