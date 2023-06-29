Queens Rising To Conclude Its Second Year With A Party, Dance, And A Bonus Weekend

Queens Rising will be holding a Closing Party at Culture Lab LIC on Friday, July 30th from 6:00pm-9:00pm.

By: Jun. 29, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023
Review Roundup: ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Opens On Broadway! Photo 2 Review Roundup: ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Opens On Broadway!
Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Will Reunite on Broadway in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Photo 3 Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Will Reunite on Broadway in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Stroker, Frost, Herrod, Feldman, Courtney & Boniello Join the Cast of RENT at the Kennedy Photo 4 Stroker, Frost, Herrod, Feldman, Courtney Boniello Join RENT Concert

Queens Rising To Conclude Its Second Year With A Party, Dance, And A Bonus Weekend

With the month ending on a Friday, Queens Rising's event calendar extends through July 2nd. After promoting over 300 unique events this month from over 100 programming partners, Queens Rising showed what the borough has to offer!

Queens Rising will be holding a Closing Party at Culture Lab LIC on Friday, July 30th from 6:00pm-9:00pm. This party will offer food vouchers for the first thirty participants to check in at the Queens Rising table, as well as musical performances from Carmen Borla & Jennah Vox. After 8:00pm, partygoers will also be able to view Queens Seen: What Artists are Creating in the World's Borough, a collaborative exhibition featuring a variety of work from Queens Artists. See event link.

The bonus weekend will continue with the Queensboro Dance Festival on Saturday, July 1st with performances at Beach 17th Street Stage in the Rockaways. This performance will feature #Taplife Company, CarNYval Dancers, sarAika movement collective, Flamenco Latino and Theo Yang Qu. Stay around after the performance for food and music at the DredSurfer Grill! See event link.

Looking back at the past month, Project Coordinator Mike Faba shared, "It's incredible to see the breadth and variety of events that Queens has to offer. We've been lucky to promote dance, music, theater, poetry, as well as Juneteenth and Pride programming. Queens Rising has grown for its second year, and we can't wait to see what we'll be able to accomplish in the future in the world's borough."

Queens Rising is primarily focused on promoting events in June, but maintains an Queens artist database to connect programmers, restaurants, bars, and businesses to artists they may want to have perform or program in their spaces.

Queens Rising is enormously grateful to it's title sponsor, Northwell Health, as well as major sponsors Resorts World NYC, Howard Gilman Foundation, and Kupferberg Center for the Arts. Our media sponsors have worked enormously hard to spread the word about Queens Rising as well.



RELATED STORIES

1
Amber Iman & More Join Williamstown Theatre Festival Photo
Amber Iman & More Join Williamstown Theatre Festival

Amber Iman, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Annie Golden and more will be featured in Williamstown Theatre Festival's Fridays@3 reading series.

2
Video: First Look at INTO THE WOODS at Pittsburgh CLO Photo
Video: First Look at INTO THE WOODS at Pittsburgh CLO

Get a first look at footage of Patti Murin, Carolee Carmello and more in Into the Woods at Pittsburgh CLO!

3
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: Questions with the Cast Photo
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: Questions with the Cast

In this episode of 'Lights, Camera, Anagrams!', Olivia Elease Hardy asks her Kimberly Akimbo co-stars the hard-hitting questions sent in by fans!

4
Video: First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater Photo
Video: First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater

BroadwayWorld has a first look at all new highlights of Evita at American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University. The production is directed by Sammi Cannold and produced in association with Shakespeare Theatre Company.

More Hot Stories For You

Bryce Pinkham to Return to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS  as 'Dr. Orin Scrivello D.D.S.' in JulyBryce Pinkham to Return to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS  as 'Dr. Orin Scrivello D.D.S.' in July
BACK TO THE FUTURE Launches Digital Lottery and Rush PoliciesBACK TO THE FUTURE Launches Digital Lottery and Rush Policies
EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL Licensing Rights Now Available Through MTIEVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL Licensing Rights Now Available Through MTI
Photos/Video: First Look at ROGERS: THE MUSICAL in DisneylandPhotos/Video: First Look at ROGERS: THE MUSICAL in Disneyland

Videos

Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: Questions with the Cast Video Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: Questions with the Cast
First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater Video
First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater
Broadway Comes Out to Celebrate 50 Years of TKTS Video
Broadway Comes Out to Celebrate 50 Years of TKTS
Watch Highlights from the 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration Video
Watch Highlights from the 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
NEW YORK, NEW YORK
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
CHICAGO
PRIMA FACIE

Recommended For You