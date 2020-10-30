Queens Public Library's “Literary Thursdays” November Lineup Announced

All programs are held at 4 PM on WebEx.

Queens Public Library's has announced its Literary Thursdays lineup for November. All programs are held at 4 PM on WebEx.

November 5

Author Talk with Carlton F. W. Larson about On Treason: A Citizen's Guide to the Law

Carlton F. W. Larson is a professor of American constitutional law and legal history at University of California, Davis. In "On Treason: A Citizen's Guide to the Law," he explains, in clear language for non-lawyers, the core principles of American treason law and provides stories of treason cases in our history, including Benedict Arnold and "Tokyo Rose." Join us as Professor Larson discusses this timely topic and clarifies who is actually guilty of treason. To attend, go here.

November 12

Author Talk with Colin Davey about The American Museum of Natural History and How It Got That Way

Scientist and writer Colin Davey will share the history of this New York landmark. "The American Museum of Natural History and How It Got That Way" chronicles the museum's evolution from the selection of a rocky, hilly, swampy site, known as Manhattan Square to the present day and the famous people who impacted its construction including William "Boss" Tweed, President Theodore Roosevelt, and Robert Moses. To attend, go here.

November 19

Author Talk with Ken McNab about And In the End: The Last Days of The Beatles

Ken McNab is an award-winning journalist and author. His book "And In the End: The Last Days of The Beatles" is a compelling chronology reconstructing the seismic events of 1969 when The Beatles reached new highs of creativity and new lows of internal strife. Calling all Beatles fans and anyone who wants to know more about the legendary Fab Four to join us. To attend, go here.

Tgere is no programming acheduled for November 26, Thanksgiving Day.

