Queens Public Library Announces February LITERARY THURSDAYS

Queens Public Library has announced its February schedule of Literary Thursdays. Programming includes an 'Author Talk with Marie Benedict about "The Mystery of Mrs. Christie"', an Author Talk with Val Walker about "400 Friends and No One to Call" and more.

See the schedule below!

February 4

Author Talk with Marie Benedict about "The Mystery of Mrs. Christie"

In 1926, Agatha Christie disappeared and was missing for 11 days, claiming amnesia when she was found. Join us as Marie Benedict discusses her book "The Mystery of Mrs. Christie," a carefully researched reconstruction of those eleven fateful days. She posits that Mrs. Christie wasn't missing or lost-rather, she concocted a plan as precise as the novels she wrote. To attend, go here.

February 11

Author Talk with Val Walker about "400 Friends and No One to Call"

Val Walker, rehabilitation consultant and contributing blogger for "Psychology Today," discusses her book "400 Friends and No One to Call: Breaking through Isolation and Building Community." Even before COVID-19, many were isolated. Val will help us explore ways to stay close to others despite social distancing and learn how to build our communities and expand our networks. To attend, go here.

February 18

Author Talk with Mary McAuliffe about "Paris, City of Dreams"

In the 1850s, Napoleon III and urban planner Georges Haussmann completely rebuilt Paris, turning it into a sophisticated, envied capital. It was made possible by the emperor's vision, Haussmann's determination, the regime's authoritarianism, and the booming economy that Napoleon fostered. Mary McAuliffe will discuss the wide avenues and buildings of "Paris, City of Dreams." To attend, go here.

February 25

Amelia Pang in Conversation with Betsy Gleick About "Made in China"

Amelia Pang will discuss her book "Made in China: A Prisoner, an SOS Letter, and the Hidden Cost of America's Cheap Goods" with publisher and editorial director Betsy Gleick. Amelia's exploration of cheap consumer goods from China began with a note hidden by a political prisoner in a package of decorations and led to a secret network of forced labor detention camps. To attend, go here.