Queens Public Library Announces Dr. Robert Chiles, Dan Zuccarello and More for LITERARY THURSDAYS

Queens Public Library launched "Literary Thursdays," a series of virtual programs - ranging from author talks to panel discussions to poetry readings - dedicated to examining various aspects of literature and writing process.

See the August lineup below:

August 6

Author Talk With Robert Chiles About "The Revolution of '28: Al Smith, American Progressivism, and the Coming of the New Deal"

Join us as Dr. Robert Chiles, senior lecturer at the University of Maryland, discusses his book "The Revolution of '28: Al Smith, American Progressivism, and the Coming of the New Deal," an exploration of the career of four-term New York governor Alfred E. Smith and his failed 1928 presidential bid. Al Smith was an important progressive reformer whose agenda helped transform the Democratic Party into a vehicle for modern urban liberalism in the age of Franklin Roosevelt. To attend, go here.

August 13

Four Queens Poet Laureates Joined by Poet Nicole Cooley

Poets write to tell stories, to speak out, to sustain courage. Join us for a special afternoon of readings of original work by Maria Lisella, the outgoing Queens Poet Laureate (QPL) and Academy of American Poet Laureate Fellow; Paolo Javier, QPL 2010 - 2014, Julio Marzán, QPL 2007 - 2010, Hal Sirowitz, QPL 2001 - 2004, and Nicole Cooley, Director of the MFA Program in Creative Writing & Literary Translation at Queens College. To attend, go here.

August 20

Behind the Scenes at America's Test Kitchen with Dan Zuccarello

Join us for a look at the inner workings of America's Test Kitchen and all that goes into making a cookbook from early concepts to publication. Dan Zuccarello, executive food editor, will highlight their unique recipes and testing process and discuss the broader role of ATK's at-home recipe testers. Learn how the coronavirus has impacted the America's Test Kitchen's book creation process and what the future holds. To attend, go here.

August 27

Author Talk with Bruce Goldfarb about "18 Tiny Deaths"

Meet the mother of forensic science as author Bruce Goldfarb discussed his book "18 Tiny Deaths: The Untold Story of Frances Glessner Lee and the Invention of Modern Forensics." Frances, born to a wealthy and influential Chicago family in the 1870s, had a fascination with the investigation of unexpected and suspicious deaths led to her life's work of creating dollhouses that depict crime scenes and training investigators of violent crimes. To attend, go here.

