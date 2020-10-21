Quarantunes Zoom Concert Raises $1.2 Million for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS

The concert featured Shoshana Bean, Erich Bergen, Deborah Cox, Lena Hall, Megan Hilty, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Ramin Karimloo, Cyndi Lauper, Jenifer Lewis, and more.

Quarantunes, a series of invite-only, exclusive Zoom concerts hosted by WME Partner Richard Weitz and his daughter Demi Weitz, raised a record-shattering $1,238,273 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS during its most recent edition on October 18, 2020. This is the first time the stream passed the $1 million fundraising mark in one evening.

The informal house concert virtually welcomed more than 700 guests during an exclusively Broadway themed evening. The stream included once-in-a-lifetime performances by Shoshana Bean, Erich Bergen, Deborah Cox, Lena Hall, Megan Hilty, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Ramin Karimloo, Cyndi Lauper, Jenifer Lewis, Norm Lewis, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Abby Mueller with Matt Mueller on guitar, Bebe Neuwirth, Eva Noblezada & Reeve Carney, Leslie Odom Jr., Lauren Patten, Bernadette Peters with Marvin Laird on piano, Billy Porter, Stark Sands, Marc Shaiman, Jarrod Spector & Kelli Barrett and Teddy Swims. There were surprise appearances by Josh Groban, Sean Hayes and Marissa Jaret Winokur, with a special video message about Broadway Cares by the legendary Julie Andrews. The lineup also included pre-recorded performances featuring the original casts of Hairspray, Kinky Boots and Rent. The event was a six-hour marathon of generosity, talent and positivity.

The evening was bursting with memorable, unexpected moments. Peters' performance of "No One is Alone" from Into the Woods brought everyone to tears. Lauper was cajoled into an a cappella performance of her trademark hit "True Colors." Patten, who intended to be just a viewer of the evening, delighted all with an impromptu acoustic performance of her show-stopping "You Oughta Know" from Jagged Little Pill, a role for which she was just nominated last week for a Tony Award. And there were enough 11 o'clock numbers to stop time.

This is the second Quarantunes fundraiser for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. The first was on June 27, 2020, and raised $867,767, which had previously been the Quarantunes fundraising record.

"We are again truly amazed by and deeply grateful to the generous supporters who made this special evening possible, the spectacular lineup of Broadway's best, and, of course, the wonderful Richard and Demi," said Tom Viola, executive director of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. "The evening was a moment of light and sheer joy. And that joy will translate into lifesaving medication, healthy meals and emergency assistance for those within our theatrical community and across the country whose lives have been impacted by HIV, COVID-19 and other life-threatening illnesses."

Richard Weitz said: "This evening was an incredible gift for Broadway fans and the Broadway community at a time when we now know we won't be together in a theater again until at least summer 2021. Demi and I are so grateful to have helped raise more than $2 million across these two concerts to help people in need get groceries and medication, and to pay their rent during this terrible time. We are such huge theater fans and to be a small part of Broadway Cares is so gratifying."

Quarantunes is the hottest online house party in Hollywood and viewers never have to leave their couch. It's a low-key and wildly fabulous insider party where anyone might drop by to perform from their living room, at-home recording studio or desk for the scores of VIPs also on the video call. There have been 31 editions of Quaratunes thus far, each raising vital funds for different organizations including Equal Justice Initiative, John Legend's FREEAMERICA, Los Angeles Food Bank and United Way.

For this edition, there were a series of matching donations from dedicated Broadway Cares supporters that rolled out through the evening. An anonymous donor matched donations up to $300,000; City National Bank matched up to $100,000; Craig Newmark Philanthropies matched donations up to $100,000; and a combined $100,000 match from Elizabeth Armstrong, Tina Fey and NBCUniversal.

Every dollar donated to Broadway Cares during the evening is now helping provide lifesaving and life-affirming support to people across the country, including those in the entertainment industry, whose health and financial needs are heightened by the COVID-19 crisis. The donations also support and champion organizations working toward social justice and anti-racism.

For more information, please visit Broadway Cares online at broadwaycares.org,

