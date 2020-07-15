QED Presents Transplants Comedy Live Backyard Show

QED presents Transplants Comedy Show Live Backyard show and Zoom by comedians who are not New Yorkers telling jokes and stories about NYC and their hometowns.

Line up:

Lindsay Theisan NYCC (South Carolina)

Katie Boyle The Shift Podcast (Ireland)

Alex Pavone (Canada)

Monroe Martin Comedy Central (Philly)

Riley Lassin (Philly)

Olga Namer Ladies of Laughter (NJ)

Danny Delcolle (NJ)

Shane Torres Colbert, Comedy Central (Portland)

July 18th 5:30pm QED 27-16 23rd Avenue, Astoria or via Zoom link.

Tickets $8-15 online:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/transplants-comedy-live-in-person-outdoor-show-tickets-111732837926

