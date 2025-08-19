Pre-Broadway Cast to Join Kristin Chenoweth in THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES on Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The complete principal cast from the pre-Broadway engagement of The Queen of Versailles will reprise their roles on Broadway, as Kristin Chenoweth announced August 19 at a press event outside the St. James Theatre. The new musical, with music by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Lindsey Ferrentino, will begin previews October 8 ahead of an official opening night November 9.

Chenoweth, who also produces, stars as socialite Jacqueline “Jackie” Siegel alongside Academy Award winner F. Murray Abraham as David Siegel. Adapted from the 2012 documentary of the same name, the show follows the couple’s effort to build the largest private home in the United States, only for the 2008 recession to upend their plans and extravagant lifestyle. The work premiered at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre last year, directed by two-time Tony winner Michael Arden.

Cast and Creative Team

Rejoining Chenoweth are Melody Butiu (Here Lies Love) as Sofia, Stephen DeRosa (BOOP! The Musical) as John, Greg Hildreth (Company) as Gary, Tatum Grace Hopkins (Meek) as Jonquil, Isabel Keating (The Boy From Oz) as Debbie, and Nina White (Kimberly Akimbo) as Victoria.

The company also features Yeman Brown, David Aron Damane, Drew Elhamalawy, Christopher Gurr, KJ Hippensteel, Cassondra James, Andrew Kober, Jesse Kovarsky, Pablo David Laucerica, Travis Murad Leland, Ryah Nixon, Shea Renne, Michael McCorry Rose, Grace Slear, Anne Fraser Thomas, and Jake Bentley Young. Casting is by Stephen Kopel and Carrie Gardner of C12 Casting.

The creative team includes choreography by Lauren Yalango-Grant and Christopher Cree Grant (Parade), music supervision by Mary-Mitchell Campbell (Some Like It Hot), scenic and video design by Dane Laffrey (Parade), costume design by Christian Cowan, lighting design by Natasha Katz (Sweeney Todd), sound design by Peter Hylenski (Beetlejuice), hair and wig design by Cookie Jordan, and orchestrations by John Clancy. Clarissa Marie Ligon serves as production stage manager.

Production Details

The musical features a book by Lindsey Ferrentino (Ugly Lies the Bone, Amy and the Orphans), adapting Lauren Greenfield’s film, and a score by Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin). The project reunites Schwartz with his original Wicked star Chenoweth.

Chenoweth has been attached to the production since at least February 2023, when she led an industry reading of the work. The Queen of Versailles is produced by Bill Damaschke, Seaview, and Chenoweth.

For more information, visit QueenOfVersaillesMusical.com.