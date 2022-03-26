Pratt Institute's Performance Programs to Present 2022 MFA Thesis Festival

Pratt Institute is set to present Between You and I, a festival showcasing five emerging artists from Pratt Institute's MFA program in Performance and Performance Studies. The debut work is set to take place at experimental performance venue Dixon Place (161A Chrystie St, New York, NY 10002) and Pratt Institute's Dekalb Gallery (Pratt Institute, DeKalb Hall, 331 DeKalb Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11205).

Between You and I: MFA Thesis Performances features work by artists Rachel Austin, Kym Bernazky, Lila Klatz, Lizbeth Miscles Rivera, and Stephanie Woods take place at Dixon Place with performances on April 11th and 12th at 7:30pm.

An installation by Lizbeth Miscles Rivera is set to take place at the DeKalb Gallery on May 12th from 7-10pm. An exhibition runs at the gallery from May 12th through May 13th from 10am to 8pm.

The festival includes theater, choreography, sound art, and installation by the MFA candidates and will take place across two venues, Dixon Place and Pratt Institute's Dekalb Gallery. "It's been a thrill and an honor to work with these exciting artists. Please join us to celebrate their work," says Jennifer Miller, coordinator of the graduate program.

Performances on April 11th and April 12th, 7:30 PM, Dixon Place are as follows:

Bad Light by Rachel Austin

The Blue Hour by Kym Bernazky

Whale Patterns by Lila Klatz

Femme (Text)ures: BLENDINGBLEEDINGBORDERS by Lizbeth Miscles Rivera

Breathing Lessons for People Who Hate Being Told How to Breathe by Stephanie Woods May 12th and May 13th, DeKalb Gallery

Femme (Text)ures: What the Back of my Throat Knows by Lizbeth Miscles Rivera

For the detailed schedule and artist bios please visit: facebook.com/prattpps.

About Pratt Institute's MFA in Performance and Performance Studies

Pratt Institute's MFA in Performance and Performance Studies degree offers innovative, interdisciplinary training in the fields of performance studies and performance practice in one program. Through two years of graduate study, MFA candidates deepen their performance and art making practice, engage critical inquiry and theory, practice pedagogy, and apply community-based methodologies. This is a small and intensive program designed for students to experience the vibrant exchange across practice and theory, individualize their graduate study, and draw on the rich performance and cultural worlds of Brooklyn and New York City. Current program faculty include: Jennifer Miller, Paloma McGregor, Jenny Romaine, Karin Shankar, Julia Steinmetz, and David Thomson.

About Pratt Institute

Founded in 1887, Pratt Institute is a global leader in higher education dedicated to preparing its 4,600 undergraduate and graduate students for successful careers in art, design, architecture, information and library science, and liberal arts and sciences. Located in a cultural hub with historic campuses in Brooklyn and Manhattan, as well as a campus in Utica, New York (PrattMWP College of Art and Design), Pratt has an esteemed faculty of accomplished professionals and scholars who challenge their talented students to transform their passion into meaningful expression. Pratt's programs are consistently ranked among the best in the country, and its faculty and alumni include the most renowned artists, designers, and scholars in their fields.

Photo Credits: Courtesy of facebook.com/prattpps.