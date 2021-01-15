Poster Art Revealed for South Korean Production of BEETLEJUICE
The production is scheduled to open in June 2021, and perform a limited run through August at the Sejong Arts Center in Seoul.
The poster art for the South Korean production of Beetlejuice has been revealed! The first Korean production of Beetlejuice, performed in the Korean language, will come to Seoul, South Korea next year. The production is scheduled to open in June 2021, and perform a limited run through August at the Sejong Arts Center in Seoul.
Check out the poster art below!
We know Beetlejuice is dead, but now at least he has Seoul. Coming to the Sejong Center in 2021. #Seoul #southkorea #Broadway #Musicals #bringbacktheboyband pic.twitter.com/KXcJ0mhwbu- Beetlejuice on Broadway (@BeetlejuiceBway) January 15, 2021
Beetlejuice tells the story of a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life is upended when she meets a recently deceased couple in her father's new house. Then, when a dastardly demon with a thing for stripes wants to use her for his own nefarious purposes, she has to figure out what is truly important. With an irreverent book, an astonishing set, and a score that will have you tapping your toes long after you've shuffled off this mortal coil, Beetlejuice is musical unlike anything you will see in this world (or the next).
