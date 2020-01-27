Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Special Guest, Amanda Green

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway actress Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her critically acclaimed show Little Known Facts- a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 150 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

Growing up, Amanda Green's family holiday party guest list included Sondheim, Bernstein and Feinstein to name a few Broadway legends! Not to mention her father was Adolf Green (of the dynamic duo Comden and Green) and her mother was the glorious Tony award winning actress and and founder of the Women's Health Initiative, Phyllis Newman- so from early on her life was a constant flow of the most brilliant artists of their day collaborating and carousing in her living room and her days as a successful writer working with the likes of Tom Kitt and Lin-Manuel Miranda. This conversation between two old friends covers Amanda's glorious career as a Broadway lyricist with shows like High Fidelity, Bring It On, Hands on a Hardbody and more!

Amanda Green is a Tony-nominated lyricist/composer. She is the recipient of the 2013 Frederic Loewe Award from the Dramatists Guild (with collaborator Trey Anastasio) for her music for Hands On A Hardbody (lyricist; co-composer), one of two new musicals she premiered on Broadway in the 2012-2013 season. She also co-wrote the lyrics for Bring It On (currently on its second National Tour). For her work on Hands she was nominated for a Tony Award, Two Drama Desk Awards (music, lyrics) and an Outer Critics Circle Award. She was nominated for a third Drama Desk Award the same year for her lyrics (with Lin Manuel Miranda) for Bring It On. Also on Broadway:High Fidelity (lyrics). NY and regional credits: Stars of David (original songs; 2013; DR2 Theater). Arthur Laurents asked her to write additional lyrics for the revival ofHallelujah Baby (Arena Stage, directed by Mr. Laurents). For The Love Of Tiffany: A Wifetime Original Musical (lyricist, co-star; NY Fringe Festival). "Put A Little Love In Your Mouth! The Songs Of Amanda Green" (Second Stage Theater, Joe's Pub); Up The Week Without A Paddle (2001 LADCC Nomination (Best Score), Backstage's Garland Award (Best Score). She is also an award-winning performer (2 MAC Awards, BISTRO Award) who performs her work, along with Broadway stars, in concerts everywhere from Carnegie Hall to Birdland to The Bluebird Café in Nashville. She has acted in musicals on Broadway and regionally, including originating the role of "Gary Coleman" in Avenue Q at The O'Neill Center. Legendary guitarist Trey Anastasio performs songs he and Amanda have co-written in arena concerts around the country with his bands PHISH and TAB. Other Awards: The Jonathan Larson Award, The Songwriter's Hall of Fame Abe Olman Award. TV: The Wonder Pets. BMI Musical Theater Workshop, Alumni; B.A. Brown University; Dramatists Guild member.

