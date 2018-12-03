Podcast: 'Keith Price's Curtain Call' Welcomes Iconic, Tony-Nominated Soprano Melissa Errico

I have waited for a LONG time to get a chance to talk to Tony Award Nominee, Melissa Errico, in a studio, when we can have more than a 10 minute window. Her latest CD, SONDHEIM SUBLIME, is being hailed as a new innovative interpretation of Stephen Sondheim's musical catalog. We sit and talk about this new project along with her life and career.

She has set the bar high for others who wish to interpret this musical genius, but she has almost made it almost impossible for any guest after her to achieve true insta-glam, in studio, selfie realness. Please enjoy my conversation with the amazing, Melissa Errico.

Listen to the episode here:

