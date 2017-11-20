Podcast: 'Half Hour Call w/ Chris King' with Tony-Nominated MISS SAIGON Star Eva Noblezada

Today's guest is Eva Noblezada. Eva is currently staring as Kim in MISS SAIGON on Broadway. This episode you find out how she went from being a 17-year-old junior in High School to becoming a Tony nominated actress all within four years!

Eva is thrilled to be making her Broadway debut! She is a native of Charlotte, North Carolina. Eva was spotted by New York casting director, Tara Rubin, during a performance at the National High School Musical Theatre Awards (also known as the Jimmy Awards) at the Minskoff Theatre in 2013. Rubin was so moved by Eva's talent that she set up an audition with Cameron Mackintosh, who was preparing his 2014 London revival of Miss Saigon.

Several callbacks later with Mackintosh and the creative team, Eva was chosen to star as Kim, making her professional and West End debut in the show. She garnered unanimous critical acclaim for her performance and received the Whatsonstage Award for Best Actress in A Musical. Eva recently finished playing the role of Eponine in Boublil and Schönberg's LES MISÉRABLES at London's Queen's Theatre.

Eva is grateful and super excited to be fulfilling a dream of opening a Broadway show! She would like to thank her loving and supportive family in the States and her wonderful lifelong friends that she has made in the UK. Twitter: @EvaNoblezada

About Half Hour Call with Chris King

Chris King is an artist with a background in dancing and acting. He has performed in many commercials, TV, film, and was recently Chistery in Wicked on Broadway. While touring and traveling, he has spent time in over 35 countries and five continents. He loves chatting and getting to know new people.

"This podcast is for people to get to know more about the daily lives of everyone involved in live stage. I was trying to find one common thread that has all aspects of live performance. My fiancé suggested the "half hour call," we all receive from stage management before a performance and I loved it!

We will be having conversations with directors, choreographers, actors, musicians, crew and so much more. Everything from life in the business to daily routines that keep our bodies and minds in shape for 8 shows a week! I hope you have as much fun as I did in hearing everyone's stories!"

