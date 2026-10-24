Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Playlist: It's Good to Be Bad! Broadway's Ultimate Villain Playlist
The heroes might save the day, but Broadway's biggest baddies always steal the show—and sometimes the best songs!
Who says the good guys get to have all the fun? Broadway has no shortage of heroes to root for, but sometimes it's the villains who really steal the show! From wicked witches and scheming masterminds to murderous maniacs and misunderstood misfits, musical theatre's biggest baddies have given us some of the most deliciously devious songs in Broadway history. Of course, not every Broadway antagonist is truly evil. Some are driven by jealousy, greed, revenge, or just plain bad judgment. Others are simply misunderstood. But whether they're plotting someone else's downfall or proudly embracing their dark side, these characters know how to make a memorable musical moment.
This spooky season, we're celebrating the darker side of Broadway with a playlist dedicated to musical theatre's most iconic villains. So embrace your inner baddie, turn up the volume, and get ready for a wickedly good time!
Enjoy songs from musicals like: The Wiz, Beetlejuice, Hadestown, Mean Girls, Into the Woods, Sweeney Todd, Les Miserables, Shucked, Annie, Beauty and the Beast, Damn Yankees, Jesus Christ Superstar, Oklahoma!, Once on This Island, and more! Plus, get properly in the Halloween spirit with this Ultimate Halloween playlist!
Want more showtunes? Study up on Broadway history with music from the 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, 2010s and 2020s. Check out our favorite Overtures, Opening numbers, 'I Want' songs, Act 1 finales, Entr'actes, Act 2 openers, 11 o'clock numbers, and Finales. And study up on the basics of Broadway with Broadway 101, Broadway 201, Broadway 301, Broadway 401, and Never on Broadway.
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