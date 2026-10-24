Playlist: It's Good to Be Bad! Broadway's Ultimate Villain Playlist

Who says the good guys get to have all the fun? Broadway has no shortage of heroes to root for, but sometimes it's the villains who really steal the show! From wicked witches and scheming masterminds to murderous maniacs and misunderstood misfits, musical theatre's biggest baddies have given us some of the most deliciously devious songs in Broadway history. Of course, not every Broadway antagonist is truly evil. Some are driven by jealousy, greed, revenge, or just plain bad judgment. Others are simply misunderstood. But whether they're plotting someone else's downfall or proudly embracing their dark side, these characters know how to make a memorable musical moment.

This spooky season, we're celebrating the darker side of Broadway with a playlist dedicated to musical theatre's most iconic villains. So embrace your inner baddie, turn up the volume, and get ready for a wickedly good time!

Enjoy songs from musicals like: The Wiz, Beetlejuice, Hadestown, Mean Girls, Into the Woods, Sweeney Todd, Les Miserables, Shucked, Annie, Beauty and the Beast, Damn Yankees, Jesus Christ Superstar, Oklahoma!, Once on This Island, and more! Plus, get properly in the Halloween spirit with this Ultimate Halloween playlist!

Want more showtunes? Study up on Broadway history with music from the 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, 2010s and 2020s. Check out our favorite Overtures, Opening numbers, 'I Want' songs, Act 1 finales, Entr'actes, Act 2 openers, 11 o'clock numbers, and Finales. And study up on the basics of Broadway with Broadway 101, Broadway 201, Broadway 301, Broadway 401, and Never on Broadway.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 7 Days 11 Hrs 54 Min 34 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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