Jonathan Groff to Return to Broadway in THE AMISH PROJECT

Jonathan Groff (Just in Time, Merrily We Roll Along) will return to Broadway in THE AMISH PROJECT, a solo play by Jessica Dickey (The Rembrandt, The Convent). Directed by Sarna Lapine (Call Me Izzy, Sunday in the Park with George), THE AMISH PROJECT begins performances Wednesday, February 10, 2027 at Broadway's Broadhurst Theatre.

THE AMISH PROJECT is a solo play about the astonishing power of compassion in the face of unimaginable loss. When tragedy shatters a close-knit Amish community, what follows is an extraordinary act of grace that challenges everything we think we know about forgiveness.

Inspired by true events that unfolded just minutes from where Groff grew up, THE AMISH PROJECT is an intimate portrait of a place and a community channeled through a single performer. This remarkable story invites us to reflect on how, even in the darkest of hours, our shared humanity endures.

THE AMISH PROJECT debuted at the New York International Fringe Festival and was developed at the Cherry Lane Theatre before premiering Off-Broadway at the Rattlestick Playwrights Theater in 2009. It has since become Jessica Dickey's most-produced play, with productions at the Guthrie Theater (Minneapolis), Milwaukee Rep, American Theater Company (Chicago) and City Theatre (Pittsburgh), among others at theaters around the world. Tony Award winner Jonathan Groff returns to Broadway following back-to-back performances in Merrily We Roll Along and Just In Time.

Early access fan pre-sale tickets to THE AMISH PROJECT will be available on Monday, November 9, 2026 at 10AM ET at Telecharge. Tickets for the general public will go on sale Tuesday, November 10 at 10AM ET.

About Jonathan Groff

Jonathan Groff earned his Actors’ Equity Association card in 2005 while appearing in Fame at the North Shore Music Theatre. That year, he made his Broadway debut in In My Life (2005). In 2006, he originated the role of Melchior Gabor in Spring Awakening, which ran off-Broadway in 2006 before transferring to Broadway (2006–2008). He received nominations for a Tony Award, Drama Desk Award, and Drama League Award, and won a Theatre World Award for his performance.

In 2007, Groff had a recurring role on One Life to Live and filmed the pilot for Pretty/Handsome. He contributed vocals to the Salzburg Marionette Theatre’s The Sound of Music (2007). In 2008, he starred in Hair at Shakespeare in the Park and appeared in the off-Broadway play Prayer for My Enemy (2008). In 2009, he made his film debut in Taking Woodstock and appeared in the off-Broadway production of The Singing Forest, winning an Obie Award. He also starred in The Bacchae (2009).

Beginning in 2010, Groff had a recurring role as Jesse St. James on Glee (2010–2015). He made his West End debut in Deathtrap (2010–2011) and appeared off-Broadway in The Submission (2011). In 2012, he appeared in the television series Boss and in the stage production of Red. In 2013, he starred in the film C.O.G. and voiced Kristoff in Disney’s Frozen (2013). He reprised the role in Frozen Fever (2015), Olaf’s Frozen Adventure (2017), Kingdom Hearts III (2019), and Frozen 2 (2019). From 2014 to 2015, he starred in the HBO series Looking, returning for the television film finale in 2016. He also appeared in The Normal Heart (2014). In 2015, he joined Hamilton off-Broadway and on Broadway (2015–2016), earning a Tony Award nomination and a Grammy Award as part of the cast recording. He also starred in A New Brain (2015).

In 2017, Groff began starring as Holden Ford in the Netflix series Mindhunter (2017–2019), winning a Satellite Award. That year, he starred in the podcast musical 36 Questions. In 2018, he appeared in The Bobby Darin Story. From 2019 to 2020, he starred in the off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors, earning an Outer Critics Circle Award and a Grammy nomination as part of the cast recording. The filmed stage production of Hamilton was released in 2020, earning him a Primetime Emmy Award nomination.

In 2021, Groff appeared in The Matrix Resurrections and joined the cast of the animated series Invincible. In 2022, he starred in the Netflix series Lost Ollie and in the off-Broadway revival of Merrily We Roll Along, transferring to Broadway in 2023 and winning the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical. He also appeared in the HBO documentary Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known (2022) as an executive producer and hosted Broadway: Beyond the Golden Age. In 2023, he appeared in Knock at the Cabin and was announced as a guest star on Doctor Who.

In 2024, Groff co-starred in the film A Nice Indian Boy. Most recently he played 'Bobby Darin' on Broadway in Just in Time, receiving his fourth Tony Award nomination. He departs the show in April 2026.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 8 Days 14 Hrs 59 Min 27 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming