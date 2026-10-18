The 10 Most Newsworthy Broadway Audience Disturbances of the Century

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A recent audience disturbance at Wicked on the West End caused the performance to be paused for an hour. Unruly patrons were singing along, talking loudly, sneaking in their own alcohol, and generally creating an unpleasant experience for their fellow theatergoers. They were finally ushered out of London’s Apollo Victoria Theatre successfully by the heroic front of house and security teams. The situation went viral thanks to TikTok, with theatre fans and professionals around the world weighing in on what happened at the show.

There has been much discourse in recent years about what makes for appropriate audience behavior at the theater. An audience behavior reminder memo was even added to all Playbills during the reopening era after the pandemic due to ongoing issues. There’s no debating, however, that artists, theatre staff, and patrons deserve a safe and respectful environment to create and experience theatre in. The ten instances of audience disruption to follow are some that have inspired the most chatter in this century… (“and there were 94 years to go!")

1. 2012: Grace , James Earl Jones Theatre

Paul Rudd and Michael Shannon were acting in a scene from Craig Wright’s play about faith and Florida when an audience member at the then-Cort Theatre leaned over the mezzanine rail and puked on unsuspecting theatergoers below. While it wasn’t actually the tale about gospel-themed hotels that made the man ill, Rudd lightly joked at curtain call that actors love to move people to tears or laughter but barfing is a whole other level. Reports noted that the audience members who were vomited on all departed immediately—as did some who were affected by the smell—but the puking man returned to his seat because he wanted to see how the play ended.

2. 2019: Betrayal , Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre

Tom Hiddleston returns to Broadway this season, and hopefully Much Ado About Nothing won’t inspire the same outrageous audience behavior as Betrayal, his Broadway debut, did. The Harold Pinter play about a love triangle also starred Zawe Ashton, and during a romantic scene between Hiddleston and Ashton, a woman in the second row was seen aggressively masturbating. Online message boards were ablaze with reports of and reactions to the incident, which occurred without interruption since nearby theatergoers thought that trying to stop the woman would increase the level of disturbance. Hiddleston’s Marvel castmate Chris Pratt kidded online that the woman touching herself was clearly a good review of Hiddleston’s performance.

3. 2015: Hand To God , Booth Theatre

This incident received a lot of press due to its uniqueness and the levels of disbelief it inspired. The idea that an audience member was so clueless that they actually tried to charge their phone within a production’s scenic design was so outlandish that there were even claims the event was a publicity stunt. This was disproven; the 19-year-old audience member who plugged his phone into Hand to God’s set shared that he was down to 5% battery and simply looking for a solution since girls had been calling him all day. The production of the acclaimed transfer from off-Broadway took advantage of the situation, allowing the teenager to hold an apology press conference, advertising seats with a place to charge your phone, and posting social content related to the incident.

4. 2014: Cabaret , Studio 54

It’s not only anonymous audience members who cause disruptions at Broadway shows. Sometimes it’s well-known actors who are seeing the performance. In 2014, news coverage reported on Shia LaBeouf’s odd behavior at the revival of the revival of Cabaret playing at Studio 54. LaBeouf reportedly smoked a cigarette inside the theater, grabbed a strawberry off a stranger’s plate and fed it to her, and slapped Alan Cumming on the butt repeatedly as he passed through the audience, playing the Emcee. LaBeouf was charged with disorderly conduct and harassment based on what happened, and has publicly dealt with addiction issues that he shared led to the episode.

5. 2015: Hamilton , Public Theater

While not occurring on Broadway but rather off-Broadway at the Public, the happening with Madonna at Hamilton was notable enough to hit major press, so we’ll include it here. The pop star went downtown to see the mega-hit during its time at the Newman Theatre and spent much of Hamilton’s performance on her brightly lit iPad. Imagine getting in to see Hamilton at the Public only to have the glowing light of Madonna’s iPad present throughout your performance! The cast was so understandably upset by this that they asked for her to not come backstage following the performance for the typical celebrity visit. Hamilton star Anthony Ramos remembered the incident when he appeared on Watch What Happens Live in 2025, naming it when asked about a memorable celebrity audience encounter.

6. 2009: Gypsy , St. James Theatre

It was the show-stopping declaration that went down in infamy. In 2009, during the second-to-last performance of the acclaimed Gypsy revival starring Patti LuPone as Rose, an audience member attempted to take pictures of the show. LuPone stopped performing and addressed them directly, shouting, “Stop taking pictures right now! You heard the announcement! Who do you think you are?! Get them out!” While not alone in stopping a performance to call out bad audience behavior with regards to cell phone etiquette, LuPone went viral for her outburst— since ironically, so many audience members were illegally audio recording and thus her words could be broadcast far and wide on the internet. It was a disruption that called attention to the increasing issues surrounding cell phone usage in theaters.

7. 2008: Spring Awakening , Eugene O’Neill Theatre

Some shows, in all of their iterations, tend to stimulate higher incidences of audience disturbance. Among recent examples are Rock of Ages, Mamma Mia!, and Spring Awakening. A combination of sexual content, drinking culture, and audience demographics have led to repeated incidents at productions of these shows. A notable example at Spring Awakening occurred during the original production when an audience member with an onstage seat ran across the stage as the show was about to start, took off his shoes, fell asleep, and woke up only to harass fellow audience members during sexual moments of the show. Since the man was seated on stage, security had to pause the performance in order to force him to exit—far from the only time an audience member was escorted out of a performance of Spring Awakening.

8. 2015: Thérèse Raquin , Studio 54

During the first scene change of the first preview of Hollywood star Keira Knightley’s Broadway debut, a lovelorn audience member shouted out a marriage proposal and threw a bouquet of flowers on stage. The man, later characterized in press as a stalker of Knightley’s, was escorted out of the audience and the performance resumed. Reports noted that Knightley’s co-star, Gabriel Ebert, broke character in order to kick the bouquet off-stage.

9. 2026: Mamma Mia!, Winter Garden Theatre

Like Spring Awakening, Mamma Mia! has seen its fair share of general audience bad behavior over the years. A particularly sticky event happened in 2026, amplified by TikTok and other social platforms. As with the Wicked London incident this month, a group of audience members became inappropriately rowdy, singing along and ruining the performance for others, partially due to intoxication. This was captured and posted on social media, where thousands commented on the conflict, which featured a fellow audience member angrily yelling at the disruptive group.

10. 2020: Jagged Little Pill , Broadhurst Theatre

Only weeks before Broadway shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a performance of Jagged Little Pill had to be shut down when an audience member deployed their pepper spray in the auditorium. It was never publicly shared whether the weapon was put into use by accident or during a conflict between audience members. But it was a major disruption to the performance, causing audience members to exit in a panic, with some experiencing breathing issues as a result.

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