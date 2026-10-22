Video: Watch Bill Irwin & More in Highlights from THE IMAGINARY INVALID on Broadway





It's opening night for The Imaginary Invalid! The play, by Molière and translated by Doug Skinner, is adapted by Tony Award winner Bill Irwin with direction by Tony Award nominee Brandon J. Dirden making his Broadway directorial debut. Watch highlights of the cast in action here!

The Imaginary Invalid cast includes: Tony Award nominee Brooks Ashmanskas (Smash, The Prom) as “Dr. Diafoirus/Purgon,” Tony Award nominee Dylan Baker (La Bête, The Audience) as “Beralde,” Golden Globe Award winner Rachel Bloom (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” Death, Let Me Do My Show) making her Broadway debut as “Toinette,” Hiram Delgado (Take Me Out, Much Ado About Nothing) as “Bonnefoy/Thomas/Fleurant,” Theatre World Award winner Crystal A. Dickinson (You Can’t Take It With You, Clybourne Park) as “Beline,” Daniel Croix Henderson (Much Ado About Nothing, Seven Guitars) making his Broadway debut as “Cleante,” Bill Irwin as “Argan” and Ava Lalezarzadeh (English, “The Morning Show”) as “Angelique.”

The creative team includes: Beowulf Boritt (Set Design), Karen Perry (Costume Design), Allen Lee Hughes (Lighting Design), John Gromada (Sound Design and Original Music), Nikiya Mathis (Hair and Wig Design), and Lorenzo Pisoni (Movement Direction). Casting is by Carrie Gardner, Stephen Kopel, and Jillian Cimini.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 9 Days 07 Hrs 24 Min 30 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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