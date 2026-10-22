Video: Watch Bill Irwin & More in Highlights from THE IMAGINARY INVALID on Broadway
The play will run through Sunday, November 22 at the Todd Haimes Theatre.
It's opening night for The Imaginary Invalid! The play, by Molière and translated by Doug Skinner, is adapted by Tony Award winner Bill Irwin with direction by Tony Award nominee Brandon J. Dirden making his Broadway directorial debut. Watch highlights of the cast in action here!
The Imaginary Invalid cast includes: Tony Award nominee Brooks Ashmanskas (Smash, The Prom) as “Dr. Diafoirus/Purgon,” Tony Award nominee Dylan Baker (La Bête, The Audience) as “Beralde,” Golden Globe Award winner Rachel Bloom (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” Death, Let Me Do My Show) making her Broadway debut as “Toinette,” Hiram Delgado (Take Me Out, Much Ado About Nothing) as “Bonnefoy/Thomas/Fleurant,” Theatre World Award winner Crystal A. Dickinson (You Can’t Take It With You, Clybourne Park) as “Beline,” Daniel Croix Henderson (Much Ado About Nothing, Seven Guitars) making his Broadway debut as “Cleante,” Bill Irwin as “Argan” and Ava Lalezarzadeh (English, “The Morning Show”) as “Angelique.”
The creative team includes: Beowulf Boritt (Set Design), Karen Perry (Costume Design), Allen Lee Hughes (Lighting Design), John Gromada (Sound Design and Original Music), Nikiya Mathis (Hair and Wig Design), and Lorenzo Pisoni (Movement Direction). Casting is by Carrie Gardner, Stephen Kopel, and Jillian Cimini.
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