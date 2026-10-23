Video: Susannah Flood Unpacks the Trauma and Resilience at the Heart of PRE-EXISTING CONDITION





Tony Award nominee Susannah Flood joins The Roundtable with Robert Bannon for a fascinating conversation about her extraordinary career on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and television! Fresh off her acclaimed, Tony-nominated performance in Broadway's Liberation, Susannah returns to the New York stage in Pre-Existing Condition, the critically acclaimed play written by Marin Ireland and directed by Maria Dizzia.



The powerful and deeply personal production follows a woman attempting to rebuild her life after leaving an abusive relationship. Rather than focusing solely on the relationship itself, the story explores what happens afterward: the emotional complexities of healing, rediscovering your identity, navigating friendships, and learning how to move forward when life has been turned upside down.



It's an intimate, thought-provoking exploration of trauma, resilience, friendship, and the reality that healing is rarely a straight line. The production features a rotating cast of celebrated actresses, including Lupita Nyong'o, Phillipa Soo, Hari Nef, Edie Falco, and Whitney White, each bringing her own interpretation to the central character, known simply as "A."



Susannah takes on the role from October 18 through November 7 at Greenwich House Theater in New York City, bringing her remarkable talent to this New York Times Critics' Pick.

Photo Credit: Austin Ruffer

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 8 Days 06 Hrs 59 Min 29 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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