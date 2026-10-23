Video: Susannah Flood Unpacks the Trauma and Resilience at the Heart of PRE-EXISTING CONDITION
The rotating cast includes Lupita Nyong'o, Phillipa Soo, Hari Nef, Edie Falco, and Whitney White.
Tony Award nominee Susannah Flood joins The Roundtable with Robert Bannon for a fascinating conversation about her extraordinary career on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and television! Fresh off her acclaimed, Tony-nominated performance in Broadway's Liberation, Susannah returns to the New York stage in Pre-Existing Condition, the critically acclaimed play written by Marin Ireland and directed by Maria Dizzia.
The powerful and deeply personal production follows a woman attempting to rebuild her life after leaving an abusive relationship. Rather than focusing solely on the relationship itself, the story explores what happens afterward: the emotional complexities of healing, rediscovering your identity, navigating friendships, and learning how to move forward when life has been turned upside down.
It's an intimate, thought-provoking exploration of trauma, resilience, friendship, and the reality that healing is rarely a straight line. The production features a rotating cast of celebrated actresses, including Lupita Nyong'o, Phillipa Soo, Hari Nef, Edie Falco, and Whitney White, each bringing her own interpretation to the central character, known simply as "A."
Susannah takes on the role from October 18 through November 7 at Greenwich House Theater in New York City, bringing her remarkable talent to this New York Times Critics' Pick.
Photo Credit: Austin Ruffer
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.