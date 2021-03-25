Pianist Rosa Antonelli to Host CONCERT AT LINCOLN CENTER'S FREDERICK P. ROSE HALL - PART 2

Pianist Rosa Antonelli will host her Concert at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall - Part 2, an online watch party on Wednesday, March 31 @ 7:30 PM New York time, presented in remembrance of the lives lost to the current Covid-19 pandemic, and also in celebration of the birthday of Argentinean composer Astor Piazzolla.

Presented with the sponsorship of the Consulate General of Argentina in New York, the March 31 event can be seen at https://www.youtube.com/c/rosaantonelli/live. Please note: The program will be archived so that international viewers may see it in full after the premiere.

Ms. Antonelli will introduce and perform Floro Ugarte's Prelude to Suite from Mi Tierra, the New York Premiere of Isaac Albeniz' L'Automne Waltz, Op. 170 along with Enrique Granados's Epilogue (Escenas Romanticas) and Allegro de Concierto, Op. 46, H. 6. Encores will be Cancion de Nino, Op.13 No.1 by Alberto Williams and Nocturne No. 20 in C# Minor, Op. Posth. by Chopin.

Her latest CD Bridges, From Chopin to Piazzolla has received international acclaim. Read reviews and see video interviews with Ms. Antonelli about it at http://www.rosaantonelli.com/reviews/.

Argentinian pianist Rosa Antonelli, a Steinway Artist since 1998, is one of today's leading performers and a champion of classical Latin-American and Spanish music.

She has toured extensively, with more than 1,000 concerts in Europe, Africa, Asia, Latin America and North America, and is dedicated to performing and recording the works of that include Argentinian composers Piazzolla, Ugarte, Gianneo and Guastavino, as well as Albeniz, Granados, Villa -Lobos, Ponce and many others from Spain and Latin America, and bringing them to audiences all over the world.

For more information about Ms. Antonelli, including a bio, photos, discography and much more, please visit http://www.rosaantonelli.com/.