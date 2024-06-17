Phylicia Rashad, Brian Stokes Mitchell, & More Join Third Season of THE GILDED AGE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway talent continues to be represented in the hit HBO show The Gilded Age as more stage actors join the upcoming season.

According to multiple reports, Phylicia Rashad, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Jordan Donica, and Victoria Clark will all be featured in Season 3 of the show.

Tony-winner Rashad will appear in a recurring role as Mrs. Elizabeth Kirkland, a woman from a prominent family with high standards for her family. Tony-winner Mitchell will guest star in the role of Frederick Kirkland, husband of Elizabeth and the pastor of a prominent Black church. Donica, who was nominated for a Tony for his role in the recent revival of Camelot will play her kindhearted son, a doctor.

Clark, who recently won her second Tony for her performance in Kimberly Akimbo, will appear in a guest role as Joan Carlton, a wealthy, high-society New York woman.

According to the logline for Season 3, "The American Gilded Age was a period of immense economic and social change, when huge fortunes were made and lost overnight. With the old guard officially deposed, New York society finds itself turned upside down, and all must get their house in order. But even those at the helm of this new era may find that change comes at a cost."

The Season 2 cast of the show included Carrie Coon, Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Ben Ahlers, Michael Cerveris, Kelley Curran, Taissa Farmiga, Jack Gilpin, Simon Jones, Sullivan Jones, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Debra Monk, Donna Murphy, Kristine Nielsen, Kelli O'Hara, Patrick Page, Harry Richardson, Taylor Richardson, Blake Ritson, Douglas Sills, Erin Wilhelmi, Nathan Lane, Audra McDonald, John Douglas Thompson, Ashlie Atkinson, Laura Benanti, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Christopher Denham, David Furr, Ward Horton, Matilda Lawler and Robert Sean Leonard.

Stacked with Broadway stars making guest appearances, the most recent season also featured Amber Gray, Jeanna de Waal, Emilie Kouatchou, and more. Check out every Broadway actor in season two of The Gilded Age here.