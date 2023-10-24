Photos/Video: Original BACK TO THE FUTURE Star Joins Broadway Cast Onstage to Perform 'Earth Angel'

Back to the Future is running on Broadway at the Winter Garden Theatre.

By: Oct. 24, 2023

POPULAR

Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway Alongside Gayle Rankin Photo 1 Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway With Gayle Rankin
Photos: First Look at Jeremy Jordan, Eva Noblezada, and More in THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Photo 2 Photos: First Look at Jeremy Jordan, Eva Noblezada, and More in THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse
Video: Watch Corbin Bleu & Constance Wu Perform 'Suddenly Seymour' From LITTLE SHOP OF HOR Photo 3 Video: Watch Corbin Bleu & Constance Wu Perform 'Suddenly Seymour'
The Who's TOMMY To Open On Broadway In 2024 Photo 4 The Who's TOMMY To Open On Broadway In 2024

Back to the Future: The Musical Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from $79
Cast
Photos
Videos

On Saturday, October 21st, the Broadway production of BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical celebrated “Back to the Future Day” with special performances from Harry Waters Jr., best known as Marvin Berry in the original “Back to the Future” film. Harry joined Jelani Remy and the rest of the cast onstage to perform a special rendition of “Earth Angel” after the bows at both performances.

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical stars Tony Award winner Roger Bart (Doc Brown), Casey Likes (Marty McFly), Olivier Award nominee Hugh Coles (George McFly), Liana Hunt (Lorraine Baines), Jelani Remy (Goldie Wilson/Marvin Berry), and Nathaniel Hackmann (Biff Tannen). The ensemble includes Merritt David Janes (Strickland), Mikaela Secada (Jennifer Parker), Amber Ardolino, Will Branner, Victoria Byrd, Brendon Chan, Kevin Curtis, Nick Drake, Samuel Gerber, Marc Heitzman, Kimberly Immanuel, Joshua Kenneth Allen Johnson, Hannah Kevitt, JJ Niemann, Becca Petersen, Emma Pittman, Jonalyn Saxer, Blakely Slaybaugh, Gabi Stapula, and Daryl Tofa.

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical has a book by Bob Gale, new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, and is directed by Tony Award winner John Rando. It features a multi-Tony and Olivier Award-winning design team that includes Tim Hatley (set and costume design), Tim Lutkin and Hugh Vanstone (lighting),Gareth Owen (sound) and Finn Ross (video), with choreography by Chris Bailey, musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow, illusions by Chris Fisher, orchestrations by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, dance arrangements by David Chase, music direction by Ted Arthur and casting by Tara Rubin.

Marty McFly is a rock ‘n’ roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-travelling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr. Emmett Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence.

Photo Credit: Andy Henderson

Back to the Future: The Musical
Jelani Remy and Harry Waters, Jr.

Back to the Future: The Musical
Harry Waters, Jr.

Back to the Future: The Musical
Harry Waters, Jr.

Back to the Future: The Musical
Harry Waters, Jr.

Back to the Future: The Musical
Harry Waters, Jr.

Back to the Future: The Musical
Harry Waters, Jr., Bob Gale, Jelani Remy

Back to the Future: The Musical
Harry Waters, Jr., Jelani Remy

Back to the Future: The Musical
Harry Waters, Jr. and cast






2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Teen Correspondent Liora Catches Up with Broadway Teen JJ Niemann! Photo
Video: Teen Correspondent Liora Catches Up with Broadway 'Teen' JJ Niemann!

In this video, watch as BroadwayWorld's own Teen Critic Liora Shuf stops by the Winter Garden Theatre to chat with social media superstar JJ Niemann about his latest gig in Broadway's Back to the Future!

2
Photos/Video: Original BACK TO THE FUTURE Star Joins Broadway Cast Onstage to Perform Eart Photo
Photos/Video: Original BACK TO THE FUTURE Star Joins Broadway Cast Onstage to Perform 'Earth Angel'

On Saturday, October 21st, the Broadway production of BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical celebrated “Back to the Future Day” with special performances from Harry Waters Jr., best known as Marvin Berry in the original “Back to the Future” film. Check out photos and video from inside the big night!

3
Video: Ben Makes It Work with Choreo from BACK TO THE FUTURE Photo
Video: Ben Makes It Work with Choreo from BACK TO THE FUTURE

In this video, watch as Ben celebrates Back to the Future Day (October 21st) by breaking down Chris Bailey's choreography for Broadway's Back to the Future with the help of dance captains Gabi Stapula and Marc Heitzman.

4
BACK TO THE FUTURE’s Amber Ardolino Takes Over Our Instagram Photo
BACK TO THE FUTURE’s Amber Ardolino Takes Over Our Instagram

Saturday, October 21 marks “Back to the Future Day,” a widely celebrated holiday among BACK TO THE FUTURE fans around the world, and the date Doc Brown and Marty McFly travel to in 2015 in Back to the Future II.

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Back to the Future the Musical Don't Need Roads Zip Hoodie Back to the Future the Musical Don't Need Roads Zip Hoodie
Back to the Future the Musical Clock Tower Mug Back to the Future the Musical Clock Tower Mug
Back to the Future the Musical OUTATIME keychain Back to the Future the Musical OUTATIME keychain
Back to the Future the Musical Great Scott Hat Back to the Future the Musical Great Scott Hat

More Hot Stories For You

TITANIQUE Cancels Performances Through October 30 Due to 'Facility Issues'TITANIQUE Cancels Performances Through October 30 Due to 'Facility Issues'
OUR TOWN Will Return to Broadway in 2024, Directed by Kenny LeonOUR TOWN Will Return to Broadway in 2024, Directed by Kenny Leon
Richard Dreyfuss is Unhappy With How He is Portrayed in THE SHARK IS BROKENRichard Dreyfuss is Unhappy With How He is Portrayed in THE SHARK IS BROKEN
Joy Woods, Ryan Vasquez & More to Star in THE NOTEBOOK on BroadwayJoy Woods, Ryan Vasquez & More to Star in THE NOTEBOOK on Broadway

Videos

Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour Video
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere' Video
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere'
Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA Video
Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SHUCKED
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
WICKED
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Recommended For You