Photos/Video: HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Takes Over Times Square For All New Promo

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child last night welcomed fans "Back to Hogwarts" with the launch of a new worldwide campaign in the heart of Times Square.

Check out photos and video from the event below!

To mark the global milestone, the show hosted the largest-ever Times Square takeover, with award-winning actress and Harry Potter fan, Sarah Jessica Parker, as well as Wizarding World fans and influencers. Fans witnessed a jaw-dropping takeover of nearly all the Times Square screens, which revealed the never-before-seen Harry Potter and the Cursed Child campaign, in celebration of its global expansion.

"We are very proud that J.K. Rowling chose to tell her eighth story on stage. Just as she created a generation of lifelong readers with the Harry Potter book series, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is now doing the same for theatre, with over half of our audiences worldwide being first time theatre-goers of all ages," said Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender, producers of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. "Three years in and over 2 million tickets sold thus far, it is so exciting to watch audiences all over the world be transported 'Back to Hogwarts' to revisit their beloved characters. There is nothing like the experience of being in a theatre with a community of others, seeing and experiencing in real-time as the magic unfolds live before your eyes. The Boy Who Lived, lives on, and the story continues on stage across the world because, as J.K. Rowling herself said: "'Sometimes, darkness comes from unexpected places.'"

"Harry Potter has such a special place in my heart and seeing the characters from the stories come to life on stage was true magic for me," said actress Sarah Jessica Parker. "From the astounding stagecraft, to the magic and illusions, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child brings true storytelling to life that keeps you on the edge of your seat. Being part of the whole experience tonight was one that I'll never forget."



