Photos/Video: Frank Wildhorn's KANE AND ABEL Musical Opens in Tokyo

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The world premiere of a musical Kane and Abel opened its curtain to an enthusiastic full house at Tokyu Theatre Orb on Wednesday January 22nd in Tokyo. The world premiere original musical is based on the best-selling novel by British national author Jeffrey Archer. The Toho/Cube production is the first musical adaptation brought to life by Broadway talents such as composer Frank Wildhorn, writer and director Daniel Goldstein, lyricist Nathan Tysen, arranger and orchestrator Jason Howland, and choreographer Jennifer Weber.

The show stars Kohei Matsushita as William Kane, Yuya Matsushita as Abel Rosnovski, Miyu Sakihi as Florentyna, Rina Chinen as Zaphia, Ayu Aika as Kate Brooks, Kazuya Kamikawa as George Novak, Takuya Uehara as Matthew Lester, Masato Takeuchi as Richard Kane, Takuya Kon as Henry Osborne, Toru Masuoka as Alan Lloyd, and Yuichiro Yamaguchi as Davis LeRoy.

Kane and Abel will be presented at Tokyu Theatre Orb, Shibuya from Wednesday January 22nd to Sunday February 16th, followed by a regional tour at Shin-Kabuki-za theatre, Osaka from Sunday February 23rd to Sunday March 2nd.