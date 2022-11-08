Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Will Ferrell, Patrick Page & More SPIRITED Stars Hit the Red Carpet

“Spirited” will debut in theaters Friday, November 11 and globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, November 18, 2022.

Nov. 08, 2022  

Last night, Monday, November 7th, Apple Original Films celebrated the global premiere of "Spirited" at The Alice Tully Hall in New York.

Check out photos of stars Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds, Octavia Spencer, Sunita Mani, Patrick Page, and more on the red capret. Filmmakers in attendance included composers and executive producers Justin Paul and Benj Pasek; director, writer and producer Sean Anders; and more.

"Spirited" will debut in theaters Friday, November 11 and globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, November 18, 2022.

Each Christmas Eve, the Ghost of Christmas Present (Will Ferrell) selects one dark soul to be reformed by a visit from three spirits. But this season, he picked the wrong Scrooge. Clint Briggs (Ryan Reynolds) turns the tables on his ghostly host until Present finds himself reexamining his own past, present and future.

For the first time, "A Christmas Carol" is told from the perspective of the ghosts in this hilarious musical twist on the classic Dickens tale. From Director Sean Anders ("Daddy's Home," "Instant Family"), written by Sean Anders and John Morris, with original songs by Oscar winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul ("La La Land") and production numbers choreographed by Chloe Arnold ("The Late Late Show with James Corden"), this modern
retelling is a sweet and spicy holiday treat.

Photo Credit: "Marion Curtis for Apple TV+"

Photos: Will Ferrell, Patrick Page & More SPIRITED Stars Hit the Red Carpet
Aimee Carrero, Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell, Octavia Spencer, Sunita Mani, Patrick Page and Sean Anders (Director)

Photos: Will Ferrell, Patrick Page & More SPIRITED Stars Hit the Red Carpet
Patrick Page

Photos: Will Ferrell, Patrick Page & More SPIRITED Stars Hit the Red Carpet
Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell

Photos: Will Ferrell, Patrick Page & More SPIRITED Stars Hit the Red Carpet
Brooke Shields

Photos: Will Ferrell, Patrick Page & More SPIRITED Stars Hit the Red Carpet
Brooke Shields

Photos: Will Ferrell, Patrick Page & More SPIRITED Stars Hit the Red Carpet
Chloe Arnold (Choreographer)

Photos: Will Ferrell, Patrick Page & More SPIRITED Stars Hit the Red Carpet
Maven Morgan

Photos: Will Ferrell, Patrick Page & More SPIRITED Stars Hit the Red Carpet
Ryan Reynolds

Photos: Will Ferrell, Patrick Page & More SPIRITED Stars Hit the Red Carpet
Patrick Page

Photos: Will Ferrell, Patrick Page & More SPIRITED Stars Hit the Red Carpet
Octavia Spencer

Photos: Will Ferrell, Patrick Page & More SPIRITED Stars Hit the Red Carpet
Sunita Mani

Photos: Will Ferrell, Patrick Page & More SPIRITED Stars Hit the Red Carpet
Sean Anders (Writer, Director)

Photos: Will Ferrell, Patrick Page & More SPIRITED Stars Hit the Red Carpet
Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer

Photos: Will Ferrell, Patrick Page & More SPIRITED Stars Hit the Red Carpet
Will Ferrell

Photos: Will Ferrell, Patrick Page & More SPIRITED Stars Hit the Red Carpet
Will Ferrell

Photos: Will Ferrell, Patrick Page & More SPIRITED Stars Hit the Red Carpet
Justin Paul (Composer, Exec Producer)

Photos: Will Ferrell, Patrick Page & More SPIRITED Stars Hit the Red Carpet
Mark Sonnenblick, Justin Paul, Sukari Jones, Benj Pasek, Khiyon Hursey, and Ian Eisendrath

Photos: Will Ferrell, Patrick Page & More SPIRITED Stars Hit the Red Carpet
Jen Tullock

Photos: Will Ferrell, Patrick Page & More SPIRITED Stars Hit the Red Carpet
Mariah Carey

Photos: Will Ferrell, Patrick Page & More SPIRITED Stars Hit the Red Carpet
Monroe Cannon, Mariah Carey and Moroccan Scott Cannon



Related Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Wanda Sykes to Appear on THE AMBER RUFFIN SHOW Photo
Wanda Sykes to Appear on THE AMBER RUFFIN SHOW
THE AMBER RUFFIN SHOW showcases Amber’s signature smart and silly take on the week's news. No matter what's happening in the world, Amber responds to it with a charming mix of honesty, nonsense, and bowties. THE AMBER RUFFIN SHOW is a topical late-night show with just the good parts – the comedy & the celebrities.
Elvis Mitchell’s IS THAT BLACK ENOUGH FOR YOU?!? to Premiere on Netflix Photo
Elvis Mitchell’s IS THAT BLACK ENOUGH FOR YOU?!? to Premiere on Netflix
Crucial artistic voices, including director Charles Burnett, Samuel L. Jackson, Whoopi Goldberg, Laurence Fishburne, Zendaya and others, artists offer their prism on the creators and films that dazzled and inspired, providing insight into the history of Black representation going back to the earliest days of cinema.
Rosario Dawson Reads for the SAG-AFTRA Foundations Storyline Online Photo
Rosario Dawson Reads for the SAG-AFTRA Foundation's Storyline Online
Acclaimed actor, activist and philanthropist Rosario Dawson is the newest reader for the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s children’s literacy program Storyline Online. Dawson reads her personal favorite Julius, the Baby of the World, written and illustrated by Kevin Henkes, and published by HarperCollins Publishers.

From This Author - Michael Major


HALLOWEEN ENDS Sets Digital, 4K UHD, Blu-ray & DVD ReleasesHALLOWEEN ENDS Sets Digital, 4K UHD, Blu-ray & DVD Releases
November 8, 2022

The saga comes to an END. Golden Globe® and BAFTA winner Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween franchise, “Scream Queens,” Knives Out) is back as Laurie Strode, “a timeless scream queen” (K. Austin Collins, Rolling Stone), fighting for her life in the thrilling conclusion against the infamous masked killer, Michael Myers.
ENOLA HOLMES 2 Tops Netflix Watch List the Week of October 31ENOLA HOLMES 2 Tops Netflix Watch List the Week of October 31
November 8, 2022

Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill are back in Enola Holmes 2. The sibling mystery debuted atop the English Films List with 64.08M hours viewed, making it the most viewed title this week. The highly anticipated sequel was in the Top 10 in 93 countries. As fans prepared to unravel the mystery, Enola Holmes also jumped into the list.
Nu-Jazz Influenced Outside Releases 'A New Beginning' EPNu-Jazz Influenced Outside Releases 'A New Beginning' EP
November 8, 2022

Studio mastermind and prodigiously gifted multi-instrumentalist, writer and arranger Matt Cooper, aka Outside, has been a creative powerhouse from the time he founded Outside in 1993, to now where he has been Musical Director of Incognito and collaborated on the STR4TA project with Incognito’s Bluey and Gilles Peterson as co-writer/producer/performer.
Interview: Andrew Polk Reveals How He Relates to ARMAGEDDON TIMEInterview: Andrew Polk Reveals How He Relates to ARMAGEDDON TIME
November 8, 2022

Armageddon Time features a stacked ensemble cast, including Robert De Niro, Anne Hathaway, Tovah Feldshuh, Jessica Chastain, and more. Andrew Polk, who has been seen on stage in The Band's Visit, plays Mr. Turkletaub, a 6th grade teacher at PS. 173 in Queens, NY. Read about Polk's unexpected connection to Mr. Turkletaub and more!
Gothic Indie-Rock Band Souls Extolled Releases 'Just Dreams'Gothic Indie-Rock Band Souls Extolled Releases 'Just Dreams'
November 8, 2022

The Austin based Souls Extolled are known for their diverse and provocative blend of familiar and eclectic rock fusion. Taking parts from indie and alt rock to grunge, ska, and punk, they have created a modern rock of the ages that can only be described as purely Souls Extolled. Listen to the new single now. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!