Photos: Will Ferrell, Patrick Page & More SPIRITED Stars Hit the Red Carpet

Last night, Monday, November 7th, Apple Original Films celebrated the global premiere of "Spirited" at The Alice Tully Hall in New York.

Check out photos of stars Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds, Octavia Spencer, Sunita Mani, Patrick Page, and more on the red capret. Filmmakers in attendance included composers and executive producers Justin Paul and Benj Pasek; director, writer and producer Sean Anders; and more.

"Spirited" will debut in theaters Friday, November 11 and globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, November 18, 2022.

Each Christmas Eve, the Ghost of Christmas Present (Will Ferrell) selects one dark soul to be reformed by a visit from three spirits. But this season, he picked the wrong Scrooge. Clint Briggs (Ryan Reynolds) turns the tables on his ghostly host until Present finds himself reexamining his own past, present and future.

For the first time, "A Christmas Carol" is told from the perspective of the ghosts in this hilarious musical twist on the classic Dickens tale. From Director Sean Anders ("Daddy's Home," "Instant Family"), written by Sean Anders and John Morris, with original songs by Oscar winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul ("La La Land") and production numbers choreographed by Chloe Arnold ("The Late Late Show with James Corden"), this modern

retelling is a sweet and spicy holiday treat.

Photo Credit: "Marion Curtis for Apple TV+"