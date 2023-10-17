Photos & Video: See Danny Rothman, Sally Wilfert & More in SWEENEY TODD at TUTS

Sweeney Todd runs October 17 - 29 at Theatre Under The Stars.

By: Oct. 17, 2023

POPULAR

SHUCKED Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 SHUCKED Announces Broadway Closing Date
Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One Photo 2 Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One You've Never Heard
Review Roundup: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Revival Officially Opens; What Did the Critics Think Photo 3 Review Roundup: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
Review Roundup: GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Opens On Broadway Starring Josh Gad and Andrew Ran Photo 4 Review Roundup: GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Opens On Broadway Starring Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells

Theatre Under The Stars is presenting Stephen Sondheim’s Sweeney Todd. 

Get a first look at photos and video below!

The Sweeney Todd cast features Danny Rothman as "Sweeney Todd," Sally Wilfert as “Mrs. Lovett,” Sam Gravitte as “Anthony Hope,” Leslie Jackson as “Johanna,” August Emerson as “Tobias Ragg,” Brian Mathis as “Judge Turpin,” Mark Ivy as “Beadle Bamford,” Courtney Markowitz as “Beggar Woman,” Benjamin Robert Lurye as “Adolfo Pirelli”, and Alec Michael Ryan as “Jonas Fogg”.

Joining them in the ensemble are: John Ryan Del Bosque, Sophia Clarke, Jana Ellsworth, Gemini Quintos, Cody Ryan Arthur, Joseph Rawley, Piero Regis, Lisa Borik Vickers, Miles Marmolejo, Cassandra Zepeda, LaBraska Washington and Teresa Zimmermann.

The production also features a Teen Ensemble made up of students from TUTS Humphreys School of Musical Theatre: Aisha Choquette, Camden Baker, Jordan Grice, Julian Lammey, Kaavya Rajarathnam, Laiza Rivera, Lila Johnson, Madison Weaston, Sydney Meek, Riley Neal, Chloe Petterson, and Taylor Mattingly.

Joining Knechtges on the production is Musical Director, Stephen W. Jones; Projection Designer, Mike Tutaj; Costume Designer, Colleen Grady; Lighting Designer, Jason Lyons; Sound Designer, Andrew Harper; Hair & Makeup Designer, Kelley Jordan; Assistant Director, Monica Josette, and Production Stage Manager, Caskey Hunsader. Casting for Sweeney Todd is provided by Calleri Jensen Davis Casting and TUTS Artistic Line Producer, Laura Peete. 

Winner of 8 Tony Awards! Stephen Sondheim’s musical masterpiece is theatrical excellence. Set in the dark corners of 19th century England, this is the extraordinary, inventive tale of a vengeful barber whose love for a lost daughter has pushed him close to the edge, and an all too eager pie shop owner, who will do anything for a price. A bold, chilling and vibrant theatrical treat for you from Theatre Under The Stars. Sweeney Todd runs October 17 - 29 at Theatre Under The Stars. Tickets start at just $40, and are available online at Click Here, by contacting the TUTS Box Office by phone at (713) 558-8887 or in person by visiting the Box Office located at 800 Bagby Street. 






2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
Workshop Residency for ALMOST FAMOUS to Take Place at Eugene O’Neill Theater Center Photo
Workshop Residency for ALMOST FAMOUS to Take Place at Eugene O’Neill Theater Center

Discover the news about Eugene O’Neill Theater Center hosting a workshop residency for the Tony-nominated musical Almost Famous.

2
Video: Get a First Look at THE REFUGE PLAYS at Roundabout Theatre Company Photo
Video: Get a First Look at THE REFUGE PLAYS at Roundabout Theatre Company

Get a sneak peek of THE REFUGE PLAYS at Roundabout Theatre Company in this exclusive video. Discover the latest production from Roundabout Theatre Company and get a glimpse of the play before it hits the stage. Don't miss your chance to experience THE REFUGE PLAYS - book your tickets now!

3
Andrew Chappelle, Phil Colgan & Makai Hernandez Join & JULIET on Broadway Photo
Andrew Chappelle, Phil Colgan & Makai Hernandez Join & JULIET on Broadway

Discover the latest casting news for JULIET on Broadway as Andrew Chappelle, Phil Colgan, and Makai Hernandez join the talented ensemble. Get all the details on this exciting addition to the production.

4
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 10/15/23 Photo
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 10/15/23

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 10/15/2023.

From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV

Photos/Video: First Look at the New Cast of MAMMA MIA! in the West EndPhotos/Video: First Look at the New Cast of MAMMA MIA! in the West End
Video: Get a First Look at CHASING HAPPY Off-Broadway at Theatre RowVideo: Get a First Look at CHASING HAPPY Off-Broadway at Theatre Row
Photos/Video: Leslie Odom, Jr. Hosts BROADWAY FOREVER Concert With Alex Newell, Adam Pascal, Shoshana Bean, and More!Photos/Video: Leslie Odom, Jr. Hosts BROADWAY FOREVER Concert With Alex Newell, Adam Pascal, Shoshana Bean, and More!
Exclusive: David Rockwell Gives a Tour of Perelman Performing Arts CenterExclusive: David Rockwell Gives a Tour of Perelman Performing Arts Center

Videos

Photos & See Danny Rothman, Sally Wilfert & More in SWEENEY TODD at TUTS Video
Photos & See Danny Rothman, Sally Wilfert & More in SWEENEY TODD at TUTS
Get a First Look at THE REFUGE PLAYS at Roundabout Theatre Company Video
Get a First Look at THE REFUGE PLAYS at Roundabout Theatre Company
Watch the Cast of HARMONY Perform the Title Song on TODAY Video
Watch the Cast of HARMONY Perform the Title Song on TODAY
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MJ THE MUSICAL
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket Central DAPHNE
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

Recommended For You