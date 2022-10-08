Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Tracee Ellis Ross Visits the Cast of DEATH OF A SALESMAN

The show opens this Sunday, October 9.

Oct. 08, 2022  

This week, film and television star Tracee Ellis Ross visited the cast of Death of a Salesman on Broadway. The show opens this Sunday, October 9.

Check out photos from the visit below!

Tracee Ellis Ross starred as Rainbow "Bow" Johnson for eight seasons on the ABC show Black-ish, as well as numerous other film and television roles spanning the last 20 years. She is the daughter of actress and music superstar Diana Ross.

Following its critically acclaimed run at London's Young Vic Theatre and on the West End, Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman is told - for the first time on Broadway - from the perspective of a Black family. This vibrant and timely production is directed by Miranda Cromwell, who co-directed the London production alongside Marianne Elliott. Together, they won the 2020 Olivier Award for Best Direction.

Olivier Award nominee Wendell Pierce and Olivier Award winner and 2022 Tony Award® nominee Sharon D Clarke reprise their roles as Willy and Linda Loman, and they are joined by Khris Davis as Biff, McKinley Belcher III as Happy, and Tony Award® winner Andreì De Shields as Willy's brother, Ben. Additional cast includes Blake DeLong as Howard/Stanley, Lynn Hawley as The Woman/Jenny, Grace Porter as Letta/Jazz Singer, Stephen Stocking as Bernard, Chelsea Lee Williams as Miss Forsythe, and The Wire's Delaney Williams as Charley.



