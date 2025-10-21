 tracker
Photos: Tony-Winner Natalie Venetia Belcon, Michael Urie, Uzo Aduba and More Step Out for A TECTONIC CABARET

Tony-winning producer Barbara Whitman received the James C. Hormel Spirit of Tectonic Award; Uzo Aduba honored with The Jane Fonda Award.

By: Oct. 21, 2025
A Tectonic Cabaret, Tectonic Theater Project’s annual benefit gala, took place Monday, October 20, 2025, at the Edison Ballroom, celebrating visionary artists and transformative storytelling. Check out photos of the event.

The evening honored Tony Award-winning producer Barbara Whitman, who received the James C. Hormel Spirit of Tectonic Award, and Emmy Award-winning actress and activist Uzo Aduba, who was presented with The Jane Fonda Award.

Directed by Amy Marie Seidel and hosted by Emmy-nominated actor Michael Urie, the gala featured performances by Hannah Gadsby, Natalie Venetia Belcon, Beth Malone, Erin Morton, and puppetry by Dan Hurlin, with design highlights including Tony Award-winning costumes by Dede Ayite.

Tectonic Theater Project Founding Artistic Director Moisés Kaufman shared, “Barbara’s visionary producing has helped bring some of the most groundbreaking stories of our time to Broadway. Her commitment to bold, transformative theater has inspired us all.”

Barbara Whitman’s celebrated Broadway career includes Fun Home, Next to Normal, Angels in America, and The Humans. A member of the Broadway League Board of Governors, she has long championed new voices and inclusive storytelling across the American theater landscape.

The event was chaired by Ruth Fisher and Aaron Walton and sponsored by the Civis Foundation, among others. Proceeds from A Tectonic Cabaret support Tectonic Theater Project’s mission to develop new works through its Moment Work™ method and advance socially engaged theater worldwide.

Photo Credit: Santiago Felipe

Photos: Tony-Winner Natalie Venetia Belcon, Michael Urie, Uzo Aduba and More Step Out for A TECTONIC CABARET Image
A Tectonic Cabaret

Photos: Tony-Winner Natalie Venetia Belcon, Michael Urie, Uzo Aduba and More Step Out for A TECTONIC CABARET Image
Michael Urie

Photos: Tony-Winner Natalie Venetia Belcon, Michael Urie, Uzo Aduba and More Step Out for A TECTONIC CABARET Image
Barbara Whitman, Moises Kaufman

Photos: Tony-Winner Natalie Venetia Belcon, Michael Urie, Uzo Aduba and More Step Out for A TECTONIC CABARET Image
Moises Kaufman, Uzo Aduba, Matt Joslyn

Photos: Tony-Winner Natalie Venetia Belcon, Michael Urie, Uzo Aduba and More Step Out for A TECTONIC CABARET Image
Robbie Simpson

Photos: Tony-Winner Natalie Venetia Belcon, Michael Urie, Uzo Aduba and More Step Out for A TECTONIC CABARET Image
Matt Joslyn, Brian Lee, Moises Kaufman, Dayna Lee

Photos: Tony-Winner Natalie Venetia Belcon, Michael Urie, Uzo Aduba and More Step Out for A TECTONIC CABARET Image
Danielle Brooks

Photos: Tony-Winner Natalie Venetia Belcon, Michael Urie, Uzo Aduba and More Step Out for A TECTONIC CABARET Image
Dr. Rebecca Erbelding

Photos: Tony-Winner Natalie Venetia Belcon, Michael Urie, Uzo Aduba and More Step Out for A TECTONIC CABARET Image
Erin Morton

Photos: Tony-Winner Natalie Venetia Belcon, Michael Urie, Uzo Aduba and More Step Out for A TECTONIC CABARET Image
Ngozi Anyanwu

Photos: Tony-Winner Natalie Venetia Belcon, Michael Urie, Uzo Aduba and More Step Out for A TECTONIC CABARET Image
Maya Post

Photos: Tony-Winner Natalie Venetia Belcon, Michael Urie, Uzo Aduba and More Step Out for A TECTONIC CABARET Image
Meghan Picerno

Photos: Tony-Winner Natalie Venetia Belcon, Michael Urie, Uzo Aduba and More Step Out for A TECTONIC CABARET Image
Julie Boardman

Photos: Tony-Winner Natalie Venetia Belcon, Michael Urie, Uzo Aduba and More Step Out for A TECTONIC CABARET Image
Amanda Gronich

Photos: Tony-Winner Natalie Venetia Belcon, Michael Urie, Uzo Aduba and More Step Out for A TECTONIC CABARET Image
Students of Manhattan

Photos: Tony-Winner Natalie Venetia Belcon, Michael Urie, Uzo Aduba and More Step Out for A TECTONIC CABARET Image
Dede Ayite Tribute

Photos: Tony-Winner Natalie Venetia Belcon, Michael Urie, Uzo Aduba and More Step Out for A TECTONIC CABARET Image
Natalie Venetia- Belcon

Photos: Tony-Winner Natalie Venetia Belcon, Michael Urie, Uzo Aduba and More Step Out for A TECTONIC CABARET Image
Stan Zimmerman

Photos: Tony-Winner Natalie Venetia Belcon, Michael Urie, Uzo Aduba and More Step Out for A TECTONIC CABARET Image
Moises Kaufman, Leigh Fondakowski

Photos: Tony-Winner Natalie Venetia Belcon, Michael Urie, Uzo Aduba and More Step Out for A TECTONIC CABARET Image
Matt Joslyn, Michael P.N.A. Hormal, Moisés Kaufman

Photos: Tony-Winner Natalie Venetia Belcon, Michael Urie, Uzo Aduba and More Step Out for A TECTONIC CABARET Image
Amy Marie Seidel and Sam Reeder

Photos: Tony-Winner Natalie Venetia Belcon, Michael Urie, Uzo Aduba and More Step Out for A TECTONIC CABARET Image
Brian and Dayna Lee


Videos