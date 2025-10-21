Photos: Tony-Winner Natalie Venetia Belcon, Michael Urie, Uzo Aduba and More Step Out for A TECTONIC CABARET

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A Tectonic Cabaret, Tectonic Theater Project’s annual benefit gala, took place Monday, October 20, 2025, at the Edison Ballroom, celebrating visionary artists and transformative storytelling. Check out photos of the event.

The evening honored Tony Award-winning producer Barbara Whitman, who received the James C. Hormel Spirit of Tectonic Award, and Emmy Award-winning actress and activist Uzo Aduba, who was presented with The Jane Fonda Award.

Directed by Amy Marie Seidel and hosted by Emmy-nominated actor Michael Urie, the gala featured performances by Hannah Gadsby, Natalie Venetia Belcon, Beth Malone, Erin Morton, and puppetry by Dan Hurlin, with design highlights including Tony Award-winning costumes by Dede Ayite.

Tectonic Theater Project Founding Artistic Director Moisés Kaufman shared, “Barbara’s visionary producing has helped bring some of the most groundbreaking stories of our time to Broadway. Her commitment to bold, transformative theater has inspired us all.”

Barbara Whitman’s celebrated Broadway career includes Fun Home, Next to Normal, Angels in America, and The Humans. A member of the Broadway League Board of Governors, she has long championed new voices and inclusive storytelling across the American theater landscape.

The event was chaired by Ruth Fisher and Aaron Walton and sponsored by the Civis Foundation, among others. Proceeds from A Tectonic Cabaret support Tectonic Theater Project’s mission to develop new works through its Moment Work™ method and advance socially engaged theater worldwide.