Photos: The Stars Walk the Red Carpet at Opening Night of KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Attendees included Ben Platt, Patti LuPone, LaChanze, Zachary Levi, and many more!

Nov. 11, 2022  

Kimberly Akimbo celebrated its opening night at the Booth Theatre last night and BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big celebration of this great musical adventure! Check out photos of the stars arriving on the red carpet below!

Kimberly Akimbo features a book and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize-winner David Lindsay-Abaire and music by Tony Award-winner Jeanine Tesori. It is based on the critically acclaimed play of the same name by David Lindsay-Abaire, choreographed by Danny Mefford, and directed by Jessica Stone.

The Broadway company of Kimberly Akimbo features the "sensational" (Washington Post) company from the Atlantic Theater world premiere production: Tony Award-winner Victoria Clark (The Light in the Piazza, Gigi) as Kimberly, Justin Cooley (who is making his Broadway debut), Tony Award nominee Steven Boyer (Hand to God, Time and the Conways), Alli Mauzey (Cry Baby, Wicked), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), Olivia Elease Hardy (Broadway debut), Fernell Hogan (The Prom, Mean Girls US Tour), Michael Iskander (Broadway debut), and Nina White (Broadway debut). Colleen Fitzpatrick, Skye Alyssa Friedman, Miguel Gil, Jim Hogan, Betsy Morgan, and Alex Vinh round out the cast as understudies.

Kim is a bright and funny Jersey teen, who happens to look like a 72-year-old lady. And yet her aging condition may be the least of her problems. Forced to maneuver family secrets, borderline personalities, and possible felony charges, Kim is determined to find happiness in a world where not even time is on her side.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Kimberly Akimbo
Matt Doyle

Kimberly Akimbo
Matt Doyle

Kimberly Akimbo
Greg Hildreth and Patti LuPone

Kimberly Akimbo
Greg Hildreth and Patti LuPone

Kimberly Akimbo
Elizabeth Stanley

Kimberly Akimbo
Elizabeth Stanley

Kimberly Akimbo
Micaela Diamond and Ben Platt

Kimberly Akimbo
Micaela Diamond and Ben Platt

Kimberly Akimbo
Ben Platt

Kimberly Akimbo
Ben Platt

Kimberly Akimbo
Micaela Diamond

Kimberly Akimbo
Micaela Diamond

Kimberly Akimbo
William Jackson Harper

Kimberly Akimbo
Donna Murphy and La Chanze

Kimberly Akimbo
Donna Murphy and La Chanze

Kimberly Akimbo
Donna Murphy

Kimberly Akimbo
Donna Murphy

Kimberly Akimbo
Victor Garber and Andrea Martin

Kimberly Akimbo
Victor Garber and Andrea Martin

Kimberly Akimbo
La Chanze

Kimberly Akimbo
La Chanze

Kimberly Akimbo
Zachary Levi

Kimberly Akimbo
Zachary Levi

Kimberly Akimbo
Zachary Levi and Guest

Kimberly Akimbo
Original "Kimberly Akimbo" play cast member John Gallagher Jr.

Kimberly Akimbo
Original "Kimberly Akimbo" play cast member John Gallagher Jr.

Kimberly Akimbo
Original "Kimberly Akimbo" play cast member John Gallagher Jr.

Kimberly Akimbo
Director Jessica Stone

Kimberly Akimbo
Director Jessica Stone

Kimberly Akimbo
Composer Jeanine Tesori and Book Writer David Lindsay-Abaire

Kimberly Akimbo
Composer Jeanine Tesori and Book Writer David Lindsay-Abaire

Kimberly Akimbo
Book Writer David Lindsay-Abaire, Composer Jeanine Tesori and Director Jessica Stone

Kimberly Akimbo
Associate Choreographer Brittney Griffin and Choreographer Danny Mefford

Kimberly Akimbo
Choreographer Danny Mefford

Kimberly Akimbo
Choreographer Danny Mefford

Kimberly Akimbo
Yazmany Arboleda and Choreographer Danny Mefford

Kimberly Akimbo
Christopher Fitzgerald, Emmett Fitzgerald, Director Jessica Stone and Charlie Fitzgerald

Kimberly Akimbo
Director Jessica Stone, Christopher Fitzgerald, Emmett Fitzgerald and Charlie Fitzgerald

Kimberly Akimbo
Stephen Schwartz

Kimberly Akimbo
Stephen Schwartz

Kimberly Akimbo
Jennifer Simard

Kimberly Akimbo
Jennifer Simard

Kimberly Akimbo
Rachel Dratch

Kimberly Akimbo
Rachel Dratch

Kimberly Akimbo
Jay O. Sanders and Maryann Plunkett

Kimberly Akimbo
La Chanze, Victor Garber and Andrea Martin

Kimberly Akimbo
Celia Keenan-Bolger and John Ellison Conlee

Kimberly Akimbo
Celia Keenan-Bolger

Kimberly Akimbo
Brooks Ashmanskas and Jeremy Shamos

Kimberly Akimbo
Brooks Ashmanskas and Jeremy Shamos

Kimberly Akimbo
Harriett D. Foy

Kimberly Akimbo
Harriett D. Foy

Kimberly Akimbo
Ramona Keller and Harriett D. Foy

Kimberly Akimbo
Ramona Keller and Harriett D. Foy

Kimberly Akimbo
Jason Weinberg

Kimberly Akimbo
Jason Weinberg

Kimberly Akimbo
Britton Smith

Kimberly Akimbo
Ato Blankson-Wood

Kimberly Akimbo
Ato Blankson-Wood

Kimberly Akimbo
La Chanze and Charles Randolph Wright

Kimberly Akimbo
La Chanze and Charles Randolph Wright

Kimberly Akimbo
Additional Orchestrations Macy Schmidt

Kimberly Akimbo
Additional Orchestrations Macy Schmidt

Kimberly Akimbo
Lighting Designer Jeanette Oi-Suk

Kimberly Akimbo
John Hodgman

Kimberly Akimbo
Megan Boone

Kimberly Akimbo
Megan Boone

Kimberly Akimbo
La Chanze and Jason Weinberg

Kimberly Akimbo
Allison Lutnick, Ramy Brook, La Chanze, Jennifer Trulson, Sonya Houston and Marylee Fairbanks

Kimberly Akimbo
Associate Choreographer Brittney Griffin

Kimberly Akimbo
Associate Choreographer Brittney Griffin

Kimberly Akimbo
Alexander Bello

Kimberly Akimbo
Alexander Bello

Kimberly Akimbo
Associate Choreographer Brittney Griffin and Robert Hartwell

Kimberly Akimbo
Jack DiFalco

Kimberly Akimbo
Jack DiFalco

Kimberly Akimbo
Robert Hartwell, Daniel J. Watts, Associate Choreographer Brittney Griffin, La Chanze and Charles Randolph Wright

Kimberly Akimbo
Greg Hildreth and Choreographer Danny Mefford

Kimberly Akimbo
Lynn Wankel and Robert Wankel

Kimberly Akimbo
Hannah Overton and Jack DiFalco

Kimberly Akimbo
Production Stage Manager Arabella Powell and Company Manager Tyler Siems

Kimberly Akimbo
321 Theatrical Managment Team




