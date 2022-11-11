Photos: The Stars Walk the Red Carpet at Opening Night of KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Attendees included Ben Platt, Patti LuPone, LaChanze, Zachary Levi, and many more!
Kimberly Akimbo celebrated its opening night at the Booth Theatre last night and BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big celebration of this great musical adventure! Check out photos of the stars arriving on the red carpet below!
Kimberly Akimbo features a book and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize-winner David Lindsay-Abaire and music by Tony Award-winner Jeanine Tesori. It is based on the critically acclaimed play of the same name by David Lindsay-Abaire, choreographed by Danny Mefford, and directed by Jessica Stone.
The Broadway company of Kimberly Akimbo features the "sensational" (Washington Post) company from the Atlantic Theater world premiere production: Tony Award-winner Victoria Clark (The Light in the Piazza, Gigi) as Kimberly, Justin Cooley (who is making his Broadway debut), Tony Award nominee Steven Boyer (Hand to God, Time and the Conways), Alli Mauzey (Cry Baby, Wicked), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), Olivia Elease Hardy (Broadway debut), Fernell Hogan (The Prom, Mean Girls US Tour), Michael Iskander (Broadway debut), and Nina White (Broadway debut). Colleen Fitzpatrick, Skye Alyssa Friedman, Miguel Gil, Jim Hogan, Betsy Morgan, and Alex Vinh round out the cast as understudies.
Kim is a bright and funny Jersey teen, who happens to look like a 72-year-old lady. And yet her aging condition may be the least of her problems. Forced to maneuver family secrets, borderline personalities, and possible felony charges, Kim is determined to find happiness in a world where not even time is on her side.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Greg Hildreth and Patti LuPone
Greg Hildreth and Patti LuPone
William Jackson Harper
Victor Garber and Andrea Martin
Victor Garber and Andrea Martin
Zachary Levi and Guest
Original "Kimberly Akimbo" play cast member John Gallagher Jr.
Original "Kimberly Akimbo" play cast member John Gallagher Jr.
Original "Kimberly Akimbo" play cast member John Gallagher Jr.
Director Jessica Stone
Director Jessica Stone
Composer Jeanine Tesori and Book Writer David Lindsay-Abaire
Composer Jeanine Tesori and Book Writer David Lindsay-Abaire
Book Writer David Lindsay-Abaire, Composer Jeanine Tesori and Director Jessica Stone
Associate Choreographer Brittney Griffin and Choreographer Danny Mefford
Choreographer Danny Mefford
Choreographer Danny Mefford
Yazmany Arboleda and Choreographer Danny Mefford
Christopher Fitzgerald, Emmett Fitzgerald, Director Jessica Stone and Charlie Fitzgerald
Director Jessica Stone, Christopher Fitzgerald, Emmett Fitzgerald and Charlie Fitzgerald
Jay O. Sanders and Maryann Plunkett
La Chanze, Victor Garber and Andrea Martin
Celia Keenan-Bolger and John Ellison Conlee
Brooks Ashmanskas and Jeremy Shamos
Brooks Ashmanskas and Jeremy Shamos
Ramona Keller and Harriett D. Foy
Ramona Keller and Harriett D. Foy
La Chanze and Charles Randolph Wright
La Chanze and Charles Randolph Wright
Additional Orchestrations Macy Schmidt
Additional Orchestrations Macy Schmidt
Lighting Designer Jeanette Oi-Suk
Allison Lutnick, Ramy Brook, La Chanze, Jennifer Trulson, Sonya Houston and Marylee Fairbanks
Associate Choreographer Brittney Griffin
Associate Choreographer Brittney Griffin
Associate Choreographer Brittney Griffin and Robert Hartwell
Robert Hartwell, Daniel J. Watts, Associate Choreographer Brittney Griffin, La Chanze and Charles Randolph Wright
Greg Hildreth and Choreographer Danny Mefford
Hannah Overton and Jack DiFalco
Production Stage Manager Arabella Powell and Company Manager Tyler Siems
321 Theatrical Managment Team