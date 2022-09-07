Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: The Puppets of SESAME STREET: THE MUSICAL Meet the Press

Sesame Street opens Monday, September 19 at Theatre Row.

Sep. 07, 2022  

How do you get to Sesame Street? Just take the A train! Sesame Street the Musical will take to the New York stage starting tomorrow, Thursday, September 8, 2022, through Thursday, November 27, 2022, with an opening night set for Monday, September 19. Performances will take place at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street).

Sesame Street's very own Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, Grover, Rosita, Bert, Ernie, Oscar the Grouch, Gabrielle, and a host of Honkers, Martians, and other favorites will appear onstage in their very own musical. Filled with live puppetry, iconic songs fans know and love, new compositions by Kitt, Park, and Edmondson, and special celebrity guest stars, this production is designed for both the young and the young-at-heart, including things for fans of all ages. The show is written, directed, and produced by Jonathan Rockefeller.

Sesame Street first aired in 1969 and is now in its 52nd season in the U.S. It is seen in 150 countries and continues to expand globally with content production and distribution, consumer products, English learning and formal education, and themed entertainment. Sesame Street has won 11 Grammys and 214 Emmys- more than any other children's show.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Sesame Street the Musical
Jonathan Rockefeller

Sesame Street the Musical
Stage Manager

Sesame Street the Musical
Grover, Count von Count

Sesame Street the Musical
Honker, Ernie, Bert, Stage Manager

Sesame Street the Musical
Abby Cadabby

Sesame Street the Musical
Grover, Count von Count, Abby Cadabby, Gabrielle

Sesame Street the Musical
Abby Cadabby, Grover, Gabrielle

Sesame Street the Musical
Cookie Monster

Sesame Street the Musical
Bert, Stage Manager

Sesame Street the Musical
Abby Cadabby, Bert, Cookie Monster, Rosita, Gabrielle, Ernie, Grover, Stage Manager

Sesame Street the Musical
Cookie Monster

Sesame Street the Musical
Cookie Monster

Sesame Street the Musical
Cookie Monster

Sesame Street the Musical
Cookie Monster

Sesame Street the Musical
Cookie Monster

Sesame Street the Musical
Honker

Sesame Street the Musical
Cookie Monster

Sesame Street the Musical
Cookie Monster

Sesame Street the Musical
Cookie Monster

Sesame Street the Musical
Stage Manager, Grover

Sesame Street the Musical
Stage Manager, Elmo

Sesame Street the Musical
Stage Manager, Elmo

Sesame Street the Musical
Honker, Stage Manager, Elmo

Sesame Street the Musical
Stage Manager, Elmo

Sesame Street the Musical
Bert, Ernie

Sesame Street the Musical
Bert, Ernie

Sesame Street the Musical
Bert, Ernie

Sesame Street the Musical
Bert

Sesame Street the Musical
Ernie

Sesame Street the Musical
Bert, Ernie

Sesame Street the Musical
Bert, Ernie

Sesame Street the Musical
The cast of Sesame Street: THE MUSICAL

Sesame Street the Musical
The cast of Sesame Street: THE MUSICAL

Sesame Street the Musical
The cast of Sesame Street: THE MUSICAL


