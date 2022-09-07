Photos: The Puppets of SESAME STREET: THE MUSICAL Meet the Press

How do you get to Sesame Street? Just take the A train! Sesame Street the Musical will take to the New York stage starting tomorrow, Thursday, September 8, 2022, through Thursday, November 27, 2022, with an opening night set for Monday, September 19. Performances will take place at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street).

Sesame Street's very own Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, Grover, Rosita, Bert, Ernie, Oscar the Grouch, Gabrielle, and a host of Honkers, Martians, and other favorites will appear onstage in their very own musical. Filled with live puppetry, iconic songs fans know and love, new compositions by Kitt, Park, and Edmondson, and special celebrity guest stars, this production is designed for both the young and the young-at-heart, including things for fans of all ages. The show is written, directed, and produced by Jonathan Rockefeller.

Sesame Street first aired in 1969 and is now in its 52nd season in the U.S. It is seen in 150 countries and continues to expand globally with content production and distribution, consumer products, English learning and formal education, and themed entertainment. Sesame Street has won 11 Grammys and 214 Emmys- more than any other children's show.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski