Birthday Candles
Photos: The Company of BIRTHDAY CANDLES Meets the Press

Feb. 25, 2022  

Debra Messing (Will & Grace) returns to the stage as Ernestine Ashworth, who spends her 17th birthday agonizing over her insignificance in the universe. Soon enough, it's her 18th birthday. Even sooner, her 41st. Her 70th. Her 101st. Five generations, dozens of goldfish, an infinity of dreams, one cake baked over a century. What makes a lifetime...into a life? Noah Haidle makes his Broadway debut with a poignant new play as fearless in scope as it is tremendous in heart.

Birthday Candles will begin preview performances on Friday, March 18, 2022, and open officially on Sunday, April 10, 2022 for a limited engagement through Sunday, May 29, 2022 at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).

Enrico Colantoni, Susannah Flood, Crystal Finn, Christopher Livingston, Debra Messing, John Earl Jelks, Noah Haidle, Vivienne Benesch

Debra Messing

Debra Messing

Enrico Colantoni

Enrico Colantoni

John Earl Jelks

John Earl Jelks

Christopher Livingston

Christopher Livingston

Susannah Flood

Susannah Flood

Noah Haidle, Vivienne Benesch

Noah Haidle, Vivienne Benesch

Noah Haidle

Noah Haidle

Vivienne Benesch

Vivienne Benesch

Crystal Finn

Crystal Finn



